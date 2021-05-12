Jamie Chung Says These Hair Growth Supplements Work Like "Magic"

Jamie Chung is experiencing a rebirth. Not only is the former Real World: San Diego star doing a 180 when it comes to her acting career—the catalyst being her role as the powerful Ji-Ah in Lovecraft Country—but she’s also embracing her platform in a whole new way. The recent uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans has "lit something in me that I've never felt before," says Chung, who quite literally wore her heart—and strength—on her sleeve at this year’s SAG awards, donning a red clutch emblazoned with the words "Stop Asian Hate." That’s why when it came time for us to choose a cover star for our fourth digital issue, The Power Issue, no one seemed better suited than the actress.

In her cover story, Chung shared some of her most vulnerable and honest thoughts about the state of our world and the state of her anger—remarks that will surely inspire others to speak out about their own experiences and spark further conversation. And while it may sometimes feel like there isn’t a place for beauty among the turmoil, if this past year has taught us anything, it’s that beauty is far from frivolous. In fact, it can serve as a reminder of the power of taking care of yourself, both inside and out, even in the bleakest moments. With that in mind, we asked Chung on the set of her cover shoot to share her beauty and wellness essentials. From a “magic” hair growth supplement to her favorite reusable eye masks, here are the five things Jamie Chung can’t be without.

Nutrafol Women Hair Supplements $75 Shop

“These are magic pills,” says Chung of the Nutrafol Women Supplements ($75). “You take four a day for three months, and you will see stronger nails and more hair growth.”

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks $25 Shop

“I love eye patches but I always feel so guilty just using them for 15 minutes and throwing them away,” explains Chung. Instead of single-use patches, she prefers the reusable Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks ($25). “You just use any kind of serum that you want, wet them, and then when you’re done you wash them and put them back in their case.”

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $265 Shop

“This is so crucial to have, especially during the colder months,” says Chung of the cult-favorite Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($265). She likes to apply the luxe moisturizer at night or when she’s traveling. “I find this to be magical.”

Mila Moursi Lifting Serum $440 Shop

“Mila Moursi has a brick-and-mortar in Beverly Hills, and they give the best facials,” she says, noting that the brand also makes amazing skincare products. Her favorite? The anti-aging Lifting Serum ($440) that’s chock full of peptides to firm and define facial contours.

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ $29 Shop

“Last but not least, SPF,” Chung says of her most important skincare step. Her go-to sunscreen is the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ ($29). “This is kind of the perfect SPF to use throughout the day when you’re reapplying.”