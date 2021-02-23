Jada Pinkett Smith Co-Founds an Eco Personal Care Brand—and Everything Is Under $6

Environmental health seems to be a priority in the Smith household. Not only have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith raised their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to be extremely vocal about the environment, but the busy parents have also instilled the importance of using your influence to make the world a better place. Back in 2015, Jaden—with the help of his parents—founded the responsibly sourced water brand, JUST Water. In 2020, Willow made sure her first home was eco-friendly and equipped with solar paneling.

Clearly a proponent of practice what you preach, today, Jada announced her new personal care brand with a goal of decreasing the amount of plastic waste and pollution from our daily routines.

As you may know, most beauty products are packaged with PCR (post-consumer resin) plastics—materials that are recycled into other packaging materials. Unfortunately, while it sounds good on paper, most of these plastics still ultimately end up in the ocean or landfills. Prioritizing infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging, Pinkett Smith co-founded Hey Humans, a personal care brand that offers sustainable products to care for your skin and body needs.

In the initial launch, you can take your pick from a sizable list of high-quality vegan products. Some of our personal favorites include the Body Wash ($6), infused with jojoba oil to leave skin conditioned long after the shower, the Body Lotion ($6) , which uses shea butter and aloe vera to for all-day moisture, and the natural, aluminum-free Deodorant ($5). Each of these items are available in scents like Lavender Vanilla, Apple Matcha, and Rosewater Ginger. And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the cruelty-free Toothpaste ($5), which allows you to cleanse your teeth with coconut, tea tree, and moringa seed oils.

Honestly, if we were to take into account how youthful the Red Table Talk co-host appears on the daily, we’d say that the complete Hey Humans collection is an absolute must for our beauty counters.

Another incentive to shop the brand is definitely the wallet-friendly price point, which makes it more accessible for those who want to make more eco-conscious purchases without breaking the bank.

Hey Humans is available to shop nationwide exclusively at Target and Target.com.