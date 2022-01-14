Jack Black: Brand Review and 10 of the Best Products

It’s almost hard to imagine these days, but just a little over 20 years ago, at the start of the new millennium, higher-end men’s skincare was almost non-existent in the marketplace.
After noticing a trend toward men becoming more image-conscious, Curran Dandurand and Emily Dalton, both of whom worked for Mary Kay Cosmetics, founded Jack Black in 2000. Shortly after making their first few products available at country clubs and golf courses around Dallas, Jack Black began to get picked up by retailers such as Stanley Korshack and Nordstrom before becoming available nationwide. The Jack Black brand has since grown into a full line of men’s grooming products including everything from moisturizers to shampoo and deodorants.
Jack Black
Founded: Curran Dandurand and Emily Dalton, 2000
Based In: Texas
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: High-quality men’s skincare products at prices that won’t break the bank.
Brand’s Bestsellers: Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser, Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, Face Buff Energizing Cleanser
Fun Fact: Other than the actor (who is unrelated to the brand), there is no Jack Black. Co-founder Dandurand came up with the name simply because the name “Jack” felt American and black rhymed with it.
“When our founders created Jack Black, they knew there were plenty of companies out there that made luxurious and efficacious products for women, but no one was addressing the needs of the modern man,” Taylor Hooker, marketing communications manager for Jack Black tells us about the brand’s origins. “They took inspiration from cigar wrappers and whiskey bottles for the packaging and chose cobalt blue as the brand signature color,” she says, referring to the bright blue apothecary-style bottles that seem to jump off the shelf at customers in department stores.
“Our mission is to deliver no-nonsense products that work as advertised, use the best ingredients, and never, ever test on animals. We are the epitome of nothing complicated, nothing cosmetic, just superior skincare,” Hooker says of the brand’s laid-back approach to men’s skincare.
Hooker stresses that customer feedback is one of the most important aspects of the brand’s evolution. “We stay close to our customers and listen to what they want (and what they don’t),” she says, noting that they have an entire team dedicated to customer feedback. Listening to what men want to see more or less of has been a big part of the brand’s success—everything from ingredients to packaging and even product names are considered. “We even went as far as to change an ingredient name from peppermint to just mint because a customer said peppermint reminded him too much of Christmas," says Hooker.
Now, let's take a look at 10 must-have Jack Black products that will keep you looking good.
Face Buff Energizing Scrub
One of the brand’s best-sellers, this tough-acting scrub helps get your face ready for a shave with scrubbing particles that clear dirt, oil, and dead cells from the skin, while a blend of menthol and vitamin C help to wake up and reinvigorate the skin. Exfoliating prior to shaving helps you get a closer shave and helps prevent ingrown hairs. Regularly exfoliating will also help to improve the appearance of the skin by exposing younger cells under the dead cells.
Protein Booster Skin Serum
If you’re looking to take your skincare to the next level—beyond just moisturizing—a peptide-rich serum is the way to go. Apply a thin layer before you add moisturizer to help further fight the effects of aging. This serum contains various peptides that aid in fighting wrinkles, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and green tea for an antioxidant boost. Hooker also says this serum includes a synthetic version of a peptide found in Temple Viper venom.
Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser
This dual-purpose, sulfate-free body and hair cleanser washes away dirt and sweat without overdrying, leaving the entire body feeling revitalized for peak performance. Featuring rosemary, eucalyptus, and juniper berry, Hooker says customers love this one for the energy jolt it offers: “Our fans say it’s like a shot of espresso in the shower; It gets you up and ready to face the day."
Protein Booster Eye Rescue
This intensive eye treatment is filled with peptides, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids that work together to fight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Just put a small dab around the eye area in the morning and at night time and let it work its magic. It also includes caffeine, which can help reduce puffiness around the eyes.
Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Another signature product in the Jack Black line, the double-duty face moisturizer is a lightweight daily moisturizer that works as both a broad-spectrum sunscreen and an advanced facial treatment. It contains blue algae extract which helps reduce inflammation. Meanwhile, the UVA and UVB protection along with antioxidants help shield your skin from sun damage which can lead to premature aging.
Power Peel Multi-Acid Resurfacing Pads
Upgrade from your old cleansing wipes with these pads that include a potent blend of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids which exfoliate and help even skin tone, while lightening dark spots and helping skin look firmer—all while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Line Smoother 8% Glycolic Acid
For those that prefer an oil-free option, this moisturizer includes eight percent glycolic acid, a natural acid that helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by removing dead skin cells, revealing the newer skin hidden underneath. The quick-absorbing formula provides plenty of moisture protection without the greasy feel of an oil-based moisturizer.
Pit CTRL Aluminum-Free Deodorant
If you’ve had problems in the past with underarm stains on your clothes, it isn’t completely your body’s fault—rather, it's the aluminum in your deodorant reacting with sweat. The best way to combat these stains is to use a deodorant that is aluminum-free, like Jack Black’s Pit CTRL. The aluminum-free formula blends baking soda with cornstarch and other enzymes to neutralize odors and absorb wetness naturally.
Sleek Finish Texture Cream
Jack Black’s texture cream gives your hair long-lasting, pliable control while adding anti-frizz to keep you looking styled all day long. The ultra-conditioning formula gives hair a sleek finish without creating too much stiffness or greasiness while doubling as both a styling product and hair treatment. The lightweight texture will work in both damp and freshly dried hair.
Industrial Strength Hand Healer
Designed with rough hands in mind, this formula is rich in moisturizers and conditioners that can aid in quickly healing calluses and unsightly cuticles. It also won’t leave your hands slick like some other hand creams. The hand healer uses eucalyptus and vitamins A and E to penetrate and heal dry and cracked hands. Feel free to also use it on knees, elbows, feet, and anywhere else where your skin is overly dry.
