J.Lo's "Rich Girl Nails" Are the Perfect, Unexpected Holiday Manicure Inspo

The holiday season calls for what feels like an endless rotation of outfits. But if there's one accessory that can stay the same between family dinners, soirees with friends, and office happy hours, it's your manicure—and we just found all the inspo you need, thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik.



Bachik recently shared a photo of what he called J. Lo's "rich girl" nails—a short, square, greige set. Rather than a sharp edge, J.Lo’s manicure features a soft inward slope on either side of her nails’ edges, landing the shape somewhere between a square and coffin nail design. The manicure is pretty minimal, and put all the focus on her engagement ring and silver wedding band.

Here’s why the look is perfect for the holidays: J.Lo’s rich girl manicure features an ideal medium length—her nails aren't obtrusively long, yet they’re not quite square and super short, like the manicures J.Lo has sported in the past. This length is the perfect in-between for those who are used to wearing a shorter nail length but want to wear something longer for those end-of-year parties. Plus, the flesh-toned mani is like the amped-up version of a pale pink manicure—it’s a tone that can serve an upper-echelon softness, but a little cooler.

J.Lo is just one of the celebs rocking a twist on the nude manicure lately—shortly after sharing his work on J.Lo, Bachik also revealed a nude "supermodel" manicure he created for Nicola Peltz Beckham for the Los Angeles premiere Of Hulu's Welcome To Chippendales.

Whether you’re going to the salon for a long-lasting gel or are dipping into a DIY mani at home, the look is highly attainable. After applying a base coat onto your nails, swipe two coats of a nude color that matches your skin tone. Then, top it off with a high-shine top coat for a look that’ll last through the entire holiday season.