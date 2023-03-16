J.Lo Just Dropped a Blingy Shoe Collection With Revolve

Ever since she wore that green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez has cemented her status as one of our generation's biggest style icons. In the years since, J.Lo has been at the forefront of the hottest trends, from wearing a monochromatic outfit for the holidays to appearing at the recent Shotgun Wedding premiere in a sheer dazzling gown.

Now, you can emulate the singer’s opulent style with the Jlo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection that drops today, March 16.

The Collaboration

Back in 2001, the singer launched her lifestyle brand, Jlo by Jennifer Lopez, which included clothing and fragrances like the iconic Glow. It was an instant hit, and everyone grabbed hold of the brand’s cute velour tracksuits and intoxicating perfumes. J.Lo launched a shoe collab with DSW back in February 2020, and now makes her way to Revolve to debut a new elevated line of shoes.

Revolve

You likely already know Revolve, but here’s a refresher. The premium lifestyle brand is where it-girls go to grab pieces from their favorite brands, from (relatively) affordable shops like Frankies Bikinis and Moon Juice, to higher end designers like Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu. It’s a one-stop shop for practically everything (especially weddings) and prides itself on its frequent celeb and influencer collabs.

"At Revolve, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success," says Raissa Gerona, Revolve Chief Brand Officer. "Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from Revolve. Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, Jlo Jennifer Lopez. We're so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez."

Revolve

The Collection

J.Lo's previous collections were the epitome of Y2K style, and the Jlo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection has the same fun vibe, with a more mature edge. The collab will launch in three drops, the first of which debuts today with a 16-piece collection.

Revolve

This exclusive collection includes pretty much any kind of shoe you could want, like mules, boots, heeled sandals, and wedges. The styles are as luxe and glitzy as one would expect from J Lo, including design details like feathers, crystals, mesh, metallics and animal prints. It’s the perfect collection to turn to if you’re on the hunt for statement shoes, and luckily, it won’t break your bank—the retail prices range from $145-$200.

You can shop the Jlo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection on March 16, online exclusively at revolve.com.