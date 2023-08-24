J.Lo's Golden Hour Highlights Are Going Straight to Our Fall Moodboard

While some stars change their hair weekly, Jennifer Lopez trends to stick with the warm-toned tresses that she knows work for her. While she’s been wearing a bronde style for the majority of this year, the singer just changed things up with golden hour brunette highlights.

On August 23, J.Lo posted a series of photos, which included a car selfie and a mirror pic that someone else took for her (love that). She wore a flowing white button-up tucked into a pair of classic mid-ride blue jeans in both photos. She paired the look with a tan jacket that matched her tan Birkin and sunglasses almost perfectly, plus tons of gold pendant necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings.

Despite silver jewelry and cool-toned makeup making a comeback, J.Lo loves warm tones—and her new golden hour highlights are the finishing touch. In the photos, she wears her hair the way she has for most of this year: parted down the middle with large, luscious waves all throughout. What’s different this time, though, is that she’s added blonde streaks throughout her hair. Her blonde highlights aren’t enough to solidify her as a blonde, but they definitely aren’t dark brunette, either, which places her into the "golden hour brunette" camp.

“Natural and sun-kissed hair color has always been sought after,” Matt Rez, Moroccanoil Global Celebrity Colorist, previously told us. “I think people are always looking for the perfect gradient of dark to light, and [the golden hour brunette] trend gives you that with multi-tonal and dimensional results.”

Rez says that golden hour brunette hair is balanced tonally, which makes sense when looking at J.Lo’s hair. She still has the richness of her caramel base and roots, which is balanced out by her bright new highlights. And though she doesn’t need more volume by my standards (her hair so va-va-voom naturally), her new color job creates tons of dimension and body.

Getting in on golden hour brunette hair requires visiting a great colorist since this color job rides the very thin line between chunky highlights and balayage. “The perfect ribbons of color are seamlessly blended together in a gradient from darkest at the root to lightest at the tips, with subtle baby lights framing the face, creating that pop,” says Rez. “The color can be as melty or prominent as the client desires depending on how high-contrast or light they want their golden hour results to be.” Your best bet will be to gather tons of inspo pics from people with similar base colors, texture, density, and length as you and speak with your stylist about the best blonde shades that’ll work for you.