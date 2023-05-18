J.Lo Just Shared Her Easy Contour Trick

Jennifer Lopez has been mothering lately, and it doesn’t just have to do with her latest film, The Mother. The multi-hyphenate has been killing it in every industry she’s in—that is, film, music, beauty, and even fashion—and she hasn’t missed a beat with her stunning off-screen looks. J.Lo likes to share how she preps for the day, and she just hopped onto Instagram to share her secret for a glowy contour.

On May 18, J.Lo shared a video of herself in her bathroom looking cozy as ever—she wears a fluffy black robe, a silver band ring, and silver hoop earrings. She paired the look with a slicked back bun and matte chocolate milk nails. The video’s caption reads, “Dot, blend and glow with my favorite JLO Beauty contour and highlight hack,” and that’s just what she’s doing in the video—dotting and blending various JLo Beatuy products onto her skin for an undeniable glow.

As her legendary hit On The Floor plays in the background, J.Lo begins her contour hack by applying a layer of the JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum ($67) over her entire face. Then, Lopez dots the JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream ($49) over her cheekbones, along her jawline, and across her hairline. After that, the star dots the JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream ($40) around her eyes and in between her brows.

"I used to [apply contour] right in the cheekbone, but now I realize if I do it a little above, it lifts the face a little more," J. Lo said in a previous makeup tutorial. She keeps this same placement in this video, dotting the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster ($33) in the shade Rich Bronze slightly above her cheekbone, on her chin, and then in between the dots she created on her hairline with the cream. Next, she dotted the same Complexion Booster in the shade Rose Gold down the bridge of her nose, on her brow bone, and finally, along her cupid’s bow.

With all her dots in place, J.Lo began blending everything in with her fingers. She moved from the bottom of her face to her hairline in horizontal strokes to avoid blending the products together, thus maintaining a contoured look. A few touch-up passes down the bridge of her nose later and suddenly, her iconic J.Lo glow appeared with a chiseled contour in tow—zero makeup or brushes needed. What’s more, it took her almost no time to create. It’s a genius quick and simple hack that’s going straight into our back pockets.