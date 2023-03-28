Jennifer Lopez's "Fantasy" French Manicure Is What Dreams Are Made of

Oftentimes the word “classic” can be synonymous with “boring,” so it's understandable that you may be hesitant to jump on any of the classic nail trends that have been popping off this season. If you yawn at a French manicure or find yourself dozing off at the thought of milk bath nails, know that there are ways to play up the tried-and-true manicures in a way that feels fresh. Take, for instance, Jennifer Lopez’s "fantasy" French mani that she wore on March 27 to the world premiere of Air, starring her husband, Ben Affleck.

Stylist Rob Zangardi dressed the star in a two-toned Antonio Grimaldi gown, which features a long neon lime skirt that travels all the way up to her chest and contrasts the sheer gem-filled top portion of the dress. The dress has long sleeves full of rhinestones, and Zangardi emphasized its glitz factor with a rhinestone clutch, diamond earrings, and a diamond floral ring by Shiphra Jewelry. Obviously, J.Lo sported her green diamond engagement ring and silver wedding band, courtesy of Affleck.

Getty Images

Her outfit reminds us of the yellow and sheer gown she wore to the Shotgun Wedding premiere earlier this year, but her manicure went down an entirely different route this time around. Her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik, created a mother of pearl micro French manicure, which features a medium-length almond shape, a milky-yet-pearly base color, and a thin white line along the edge of the nail.

The manicure is basically the mother of pearl and lip liner manicures blended into one, and it makes perfect sense coming from the celebrity manicurist. Bachik is known in the nail game for creating delicate manicures that still stay on trend, like Anne Hathaway’s “alien French” manicure that marries the glazed nail and invisible French trends, or J.Lo’s previous diamond lip gloss manicure, which was a combo of lip gloss nails and the studded nail trends. By combining a trending mother of pearl base with a classic white tip, Bachik has mastered a subtle-yet-current mani perfect for J.Lo.

The manicure is beautiful, yes, but its best feature is that it’s so simple to DIY. “You can apply super simple colors to achieve [the mother of pearl] effect,” Heather Reynosa, OPI's Director of Global Education, previously told Byrdie. “OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny ($12) topped with OPI Nail Lacquer in This Color Hits All The High Notes ($12) will offer an instant simmering holographic pearl.” After your mother of pearl base dries, take white nail polish and a fine nail art brush and draw a line along the entire edge of your nail. Finish off with a topcoat and enjoy a manicure that’s ready for anything, whether you’re headed to the office or supporting your boo on the red carpet.