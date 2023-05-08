J.Lo's Celestial Shimmer Nails are Out of This World

There’s always a bit of a lull in celebrity activity following major events, and it makes sense—prepping for red carpet appearances require multiple meetings, fittings, and hours in hair and makeup. It’s enough to make most celebrities take a little break after the event is over—but Jennifer Lopez is not one of them. Right after stunning on the Met Gala steps last week, J.Lo went on a whirlwind press tour for her upcoming film, The Mother, and she wore a gorgeous celestial shimmer manicure to help her get through it all.

J.Lo had a jam-packed day, and wore at least six glamorous looks to her appearances; including a cheetah-print shirt and pant combo, a monochromatic grey jumpsuit and coat, a greige fringe skirt, a sheer teal shirt tucked into a matching skirt, and a little black dress. While appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Lopez wore a black leather Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown which featured long sleeves, a necktie, and a flared skirt. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn finished the look with gold jewelry.

Her looks were accentuated by a celestial shimmer manicure, courtesy of her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik. The manicure featured a go-to shape for J.Lo: a soft coffin shape at a medium length. Her nails had a pink base with a holographic shimmer—but instead of using a plain pink shimmer polish, Bachik first applied Aprés Natural Stiletto Medium Gel-X Tips in the shade Maisie ($15), which are already primed with a soft pink color. Then, Bachik used a faint pink holographic shade from the Aprés Heavenly Top Gelcoat Set ($70) to add shimmer to her manicure. Yes, it was really that simple.

J. Lo’s nails offer a sparkling touch to the current strawberry milk nail trend that may already be on your radar. However, whereas the original strawberry milk nails call for a glitter-free sheer pink polish to make the nails look more natural, J. Lo’s reflective rendition of the manicure gives an added kick to the trend. If you don’t have pink Gel-X tips at your disposal, you can use any shimmering pink nail polish to get this otherworldly look.