We Tried JLo Beauty's Sold-Out Booty Tightening Cream

Make no mistake: Jennifer Lopez knows her brand. From releasing "Booty" in 2014 to launching JLo Beauty in 2021, she has no problem embracing what she's known for. JLo Beauty's latest launch, JLo Body's Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm ($65), is further proof of that.

According to Lisa Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of JLo Beauty & Lifestyle, the booty tightening balm was the obvious first step for JLo Beauty's foray into body products. "We started with a Booty Balm because it only made sense coming from someone known for her iconic assets." she explains to Byrdie.

Besides being incredibly on-brand, there were a few markers they wanted to hit with this launch. "For Jennifer, it’s all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what," Sequino explains. "Our standard when formulating products is that it must deliver visible results, feel amazing, and boost your confidence."

Based on an 8-week clinical study, it looks like they met each of these goals. Per Sequino, 79% of participants said their booty appeared noticeably firmer after 8 weeks, and 76% of women who tried the balm saw an improvement in confidence. The fact that it sold out quickly after launch also confirms fans' appetites for the product—but don't worry, it restocks on August 11.



Ahead, everything you need to know about the Booty Balm and our honest review.



JLo Body Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm Key Ingredients: Guarana seed extract, pink pepperslim, heptapeptide-7, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter Product Claims: Smoothes, hydrates, and firms skin Why We Love It: Refreshing smell, creamy texture, and spa-like application Price: $65 Other JLo Beauty Products You'll Love: That Star Filter Complexion Booster ($39), That JLo Glow Serum ($79), That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream ($58)

The Inspiration

The inspiration for Firm + Flaunt came from two key places: JLo herself and the JLo Beauty customers. As Sequino explains, "Through a brand lens, Jennifer is known for that JLo glow and that body." Following the successful launch of JLo Beauty, which was all about channeling JLo's iconic glow, a body product just made sense.

Customers were also starting to request body products from the brand—specifically, a booty product. Per Sequino, they wanted a "targeted treatment... addressing skin firmness, elasticity, stretch marks and hydration." The solution? Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm.



JLo Beauty

The Formula

For Firm + Flaunt, JLo Beauty wanted to create something that felt decadent going on and yielded tangible results. The resulting formula includes: guarana seed extract, which can help smooth skin and reduce puffiness; pink pepperslim, which can help fade the look of stretchmarks; heptapeptide-7, a combination of amino acids that can amp up collagen production; squalane, an ingredient that moisturizes and soothes skin; and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps skin.

"We created the gold standard of booty balms—one that is backed by science and clinically tested," Sequino says of Firm + Flaunt. "Our clinical results are incredible and speak for those who have tried it!"

Pro tip: You can also use this Booty Balm on the waist, hips, thighs and arms for extra firming.



The Review

Firm + Flaunt expertly walks a lot of fine lines. It has a thick, creamy texture that melts into your skin without ever feeling too heavy. The scent is refreshing without being too strong. The application is luxurious without being too time-consuming. All in all, it's a great option for anyone looking for a little extra hydration and firming. And although I haven't noticed the full extent JLo-level booty tightening powers yet, I have no qualms about continuing to use it until I do.