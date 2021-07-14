The IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Works Double Duty

If you’re looking for a rich, buttery cleanser that treats the skin while removing makeup, dirt, and sunscreen, the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser is bound to impress. It left my skin soft and bouncy, and is so nourishing that you may want to leave it on a few extra minutes like a mask.

We put the It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

My first foray into It Cosmetics was, as with so many others, via the Your Skin But Better CC Cream. I was a baby beauty editor at the time, and basically everyone in my office sang its praises. I dutifully headed to Sephora to get myself a tube, but my shade was sold out. I soon learned this was no isolated incident—that CC cream was the coverage product of that moment, and stock disappeared within hours of hitting the shelves. When I finally got my hands on it a few months later (overseas of all places), it was love at first swipe. It’s been a staple in my makeup routine ever since.

Given my affinity for the CC Cream, I’m more than willing to test out other products in the It Cosmetics lineup. Funnily enough though, I hadn't experimented with the skincare side of the brand until now. Confidence in a Cleanser is aligned with the brand's promise of products that work, claiming to nourish and treat the skin while removing makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and oil. I’m big on treatment cleansers, so I went into this beauty experiment with high hopes and an open mind.

While I don’t do spoilers, my final takeaways are that this is a really unique product, and one I’d definitely repurchase. Keep reading for the full details.

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Best for: Normal to dry, mature, or dehydrated skin types. Uses: As a daily cleanser, makeup remover, and leave-on treatment. Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $29 About the brand: It Cosmetics is an American beauty brand founded by Jamie Kern Lima and co-developed by dermatologists and plastic surgeons. The idea for the brand came to Lima when she was working in television and couldn’t find products to fix her beauty concerns, including redness and sparse brows. Today, the brand offers solutions for the aforementioned and more, earning a dedicated fanbase.

About My Skin: Somewhat dehydrated

My skin isn’t too finicky in the grand scheme of things, but it is prone to the odd breakout, unevenness, and seasonal dehydration. When it comes to cleansing, I favor an oil followed by a lightweight cream or gel—mostly because I wear zinc-based sunscreen and it can be a pain to remove.

The Ingredients: Heavy-hitting skincare benefits

Emily Algar

Because a cleanser's fundamental role is to cleanse, I’ve never really seen the point in fancy or well-known ingredient inclusions, but the It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cleanser is one of the few exceptions. This product contains so many heavy-hitters, including niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, glycerin, turmeric, and squalane. It’s a really nourishing blend and definitely geared towards complexions that are dull, dry, dehydrated, or irritated.

How to Apply: Cleanse or leave on

This product is touted as a cleanser and serum, but to me, it functions more like a cleanser and a mask. To melt makeup and heavy sunscreens, simply massage it into dry skin for a solid 30 seconds, emulsify with a little bit of warm water, and rinse. If you want to soak up some of the goodness, wait five minutes between the massaging and emulsifying stages (I used the time to shave my legs and apply a hair mask). When you finally rinse, you’ll be left with skin that’s clean and baby soft.

The Results: Baby-soft skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cleanser is honestly one of the creamiest, most nourishing face washes I’ve ever had the pleasure of using. If you’re wearing heavy makeup or thick zinc, you might need to follow up with a light gel second cleanse, but otherwise, it’s really effective at cleaning the skin.

When I used the product as a mask, I found my face felt so soft and bouncy afterwards. It’s a really nice way to elevate your shower routine and get more out of a product.

The Value: Reasonable

At $20 for a 5-oz. tube, I think this is a good buy. There’s so many excellent ingredients, and the texture is pretty lush. The only thing I’d point out is that you have to be willing to use it properly; otherwise you’re paying to simply wash it down the drain. If you prefer a quick cleanse, go for a cheaper but still hydrating drugstore buy.

Similar Products: You've got options

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel: For the luxury skincare lovers among us, there’s Augustinus Bader’s Cream Cleansing Gel ($65). Formulated with the brand’s signature TFC8 complex, it’s another one that’s worth leaving on the skin for a few minutes to get the best results.

Rationale #4 The Cleanser: This Australian skincare brand (now part-owned by Amorepacific) is well known for its Essential Six regimen, but we're particularly partial to the #4 Cleanser ($106). Formulated with ceramides and lipids, the product is great at cleansing your face, or you can leave it on for a few minutes as a nourishing mini-mask.

HoliFrog Kissimmee Vitamin F Therapy Balmy Wash: While slightly thicker than the It Cosmetics cleanser, this HoliFrog face wash ($42) is thick and buttery, which works like a charm when it comes to melting through heavy makeup. This is a great pick for dry, sensitive skin.