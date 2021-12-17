The IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is a great option for anyone looking for buildable, lightweight face makeup; however, the shade options are quite limited and not inclusive for a wide range of skin tones and undertones.

Keep reading for our full product review.

The first time I saw IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream on someone up close, I was pretty much mesmerized. My coworker had come into work one day looking suspiciously glowy (her skin was radiant even under fluorescent lighting), and when she told me that this CC cream was the only product she was wearing, I was interested, to say the least.

And it's not just me. This CC cream has a devoted cult following thanks to its ability to offer coverage (and sun protection!) without the heavy, cakey feel. Since I'm always on the hunt for ways to achieve even, dewy skin, I was all for trying it. But did it live up to the hype? Read on for my review.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Best for: Normal to dry skin (oily-skinned folks could use it too, but there’s also an oil-free option) Uses: Face makeup, skincare-makeup hybrid Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, collagen, niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid Potential allergens: Lemon peel oil, phenoxyethanol, orange peel oil, chlorhexidine digluconate, tocopheryl acetate, cinnamon bark extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $39.50 About the Brand: Founded in 2008, IT Cosmetics is a beauty brand founded by former news anchor Jamie Kern Lima. The company first gained popularity on the QVC home shopping channel before being acquired by L'Oréal in 2016.

About My Skin: Normal with minimal breakouts

In terms of my skin, I'd consider myself pretty lucky. My skin type is normal—not super dry or oily—and breakouts are a rare occurrence for me. I’m also pretty lazy and don’t do much by way of makeup or even skincare. On a regular day, I can’t be bothered to do much more than wear a little moisturizer and sunscreen. When I do wear makeup, I like to use just enough to even out my skin tone without making it totally obvious that I’m wearing anything in the first place. Given this, from what I’d seen, IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream seemed like it might be a great fit for my daily routine.



Ingredients: Skin-friendly

One of the things I liked most about this product is its formula. Packed with good-for-the-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and collagen, it felt like an extra dose of skincare and hydration in my makeup, which I always appreciate.

This product also has broad-spectrum mineral SPF 50 protection, thanks to zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. While it definitely won’t replace my sunscreen (shoutout to Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen) it’s nice to know that there’s an extra layer of built-in protection.

Speaking of built-in ingredients, this product also acts as a primer, which is nice because it eliminates an extra step (especially for someone who’s lazy like me). I think this contributed to why my skin liked it—it was hydrating but not oily and felt nourishing to my skin.

It's also worth noting that the brand offers a few other iterations of this CC cream, including one that contains light-reflective pigments for an extra glow, as well as an oil-free version for a matte finish.



Shade Range: Pretty Limited

In the past, I’ve had issues with full-coverage formulas making me look mask-like (or breaking me out completely), and CC creams not doing enough to make a difference. I’ve also had challenges accurately matching my skin tone, which has neutral, slightly golden undertones. Some foundations show up ashen, while others come off too red or make me look orange, which is less than ideal.

Color selection was definitely my biggest concern with this CC cream, which comes in 12 shades. Of those 12 shades, only three of these are for darker skin tones (the darkest shade, Deep, is also not that deep) so my choices were pretty limited.

Also, unlike other CC and BB creams, this one offers a substantial amount of coverage, so cheating the color match isn’t as easy as it is with other formulas with less pigment. I chose Rich, which ended up being a pretty decent match. I tend to do okay with more yellow foundations (Rich is formulated for people with warm yellow undertones), but like to go with more neutral foundations when available. If I leaned more cool-toned, it definitely would not have worked.



The Feel: Super lightweight

Fresh out of the bottle, this CC cream feels similar to an ordinary foundation but slightly like a serum. It isn’t thick and gloopy, though—it floats somewhere in the middle.

Overall, I really liked the feel of it because, well, I didn't feel it.

One pump covers the back of my hand and it spreads really easily over my skin. It definitely has a weightless quality, and it didn't irritate my skin at all.



The Results: Dewy skin

I didn’t need to use a lot of this product to see a major difference. For my entire face, I used a little more than a pump and applied it with a Beauty Blender (notorious for sucking up product), but still saw results.

It’s definitely buildable, too, so if you wanted more coverage, you could definitely achieve it. It also doesn’t oxidize dramatically either, though I did notice that it got a touch darker when dry—but, if anything, that actually worked better for my skin tone in the end.



The Value: Good if you don't use a ton of product

All of the good-for-skin ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and peptides, made the price point ($40 a bottle) worth it for me. Price-wise, it's comparable to other popular formulations and is even a little cheaper than other high-end CC creams I’ve tried. Ultimately, I think it’s a good price for how much you get—but also, I don't normally use a lot of product at once, so this one will likely last me a while. If I knew I'd be going through a bottle every six weeks or so, I might think otherwise.



Similar Products: You have options

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer ($47): Laura Mercier's tinted moisturizer, which I also like, is pretty similar to the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It has built-in SPF, too, and contains macadamia and kukui seed oils, which help moisturize the skin (although this might not be ideal for someone with oily skin). The Laura Mercier option also has a better shade selection but is a touch more expensive (about $7 more).

Maybelline Dream Cover ($13): This is a popular dupe of IT's CC+ Cream and is much more affordable. This skincare-makeup hybrid is full-coverage, delivers SPF 50 protection, contains antioxidants, and clocks in at a mere $13.

