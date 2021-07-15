The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer packs a punch: It can conceal dark spots and under eyes easily, while its nourishing ingredients help give the product a natural finish that mimics the look of skin without feeling heavy. It's great for long-wearing coverage that looks and feels natural.

We put the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Concealer is one of my most beloved beauty products—a good one will cover dark circles, blemishes, and uneven tone wherever you need it, enhancing your appearance whether you go for a natural makeup look or something bolder. After hearing the buzz around the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer, I wanted to know if it was a product I’d love, too. It’s getting warmer where I live, and I need a concealer that can withstand humidity, long nights, and let’s be honest, my sweat. So was the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer really on par with its glowing reviews? Keep reading for my full thoughts below.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer Best for: Most skin types. Uses: Hydrating and concealing uneven pigmentation and dark circles, especially under the eyes. Potential allergens: Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, tocopheryl acetate, ascorbyl palmitate, retinyl palmitate, potassium sorbate. Hero ingredients: Niacinamide, collagen, cucumber, hyaluronic acid. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $28 Shade Range: 24 shades About the brand: Working with insights from plastic surgeons and dermatologists, It Cosmetics is a company focused on providing makeup-wearers with solutions that address concerns while also being good for your skin. Using her personal experience to inform the products created, founder Jamie Kern Lima initially wanted to help herself. Now, It Cosmetics has grown into a global beauty brand.

About My Under-Eye Area: Visible darkness and pronounced tear troughs

My under-eye area is probably one of my biggest insecurities; I’ve had dark circles and tear troughs since I was a child, and have spent tons of money on eye creams and concealers looking for products that could help reduce their appearance. My circles have a purplish-brown hue to them, and this combined with my tear troughs can often make me look more tired than I am. I still haven’t found an eye cream that I like, but I have found a couple of concealers that work well for me.

Day to day, I use the MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Concealer in shade NW35; it neutralizes the darkness under my eyes and dries with a soft matte finish that doesn’t accentuate my tear troughs. Normally, I use this with a touch of my MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder and LYS Beauty Bronzer to feel a little more put-together. I decided to use the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer instead of my usual for about a week to see how this product would work for me. Following the instructions on the back of the box at first, I used my fingers to apply the concealer. After I applied it, I set it with my Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder to make sure that it would stay put.

How to Apply: Warm first with fingers

It Cosmetics recommends warming up the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer with your fingers and tapping it into your skin. This product also has different uses; you can use it as concealer under your eyes, apply it on hyperpigmentation, or use it as a foundation. You can warm up the product and apply it with your fingers, or use a brush or beauty sponge if you’re using it as a foundation. I decided to use my fingers to apply the concealer under my eyes, and I blended it in with my fingers as well. I then set the concealer with a blending brush and a little bit of my loose powder. Over the course of a week, I decided to switch up how I applied the concealer: I put a tiny amount onto the back of my hand, warmed it up with my fingers, and used a blending brush to apply it under my eyes. After I blended it in, I set it with another blending brush and a touch of translucent powder.

The Results: Hydrated, bright under-eyes with amazing coverage

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

When I used this concealer for the first time, I wasn’t too impressed with it when I followed the application instructions on the box. When I warmed up the product with my fingers and dabbed it under my eyes, the product felt tacky, and I found that my application looked a little patchy. When I decided to change how I applied the product, I was blown away. The concealer immediately masked my dark circles with the smallest amount of product I’ve ever used. The product felt completely weightless, settled into my skin amazingly well, and lasted for hours. Using a blending brush let me have more control over where my concealer went and how much coverage I used in specific areas.

My under-eyes looked bright and hydrated, thanks to the cucumber, hyaluronic acid, and hydrolyzed collagen—these ingredients work to nourish and plump the skin subtly. In my opinion, the concealer has a liquid texture and finish that looks really natural and skin-like, while providing coverage that can conceal dark circles and hyperpigmentation in no time. This product can also be used as foundation, and I totally see why: it’s incredibly pigmented, you need the *tiniest* amount of product, and the finish is so natural that applying it all over is practically a no-brainer. Since my dark circles have a different hue than the rest of my skin, using this shade all over my face didn’t make sense for me, but if I used a shade that hid my dark spots, I could wear this product as a foundation easily.

Each time I wore the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, I never needed to touch it up. When I was testing this product out, I hung out at home but spent several hours at a time in the sun on my balcony, and the concealer didn’t move. I tend to sweat a lot when it’s warm out, and I was impressed by the concealer’s ability to withstand that. It makes sense, though, because the product is waterproof, humidity-proof, sweat-proof, and can last up to 24 hours. If that wasn’t enough, It Cosmetics also claims that the concealer can give your under-eye area a more youthful appearance. While aging skin is not a major issue of mine right now, I can totally see how it would help someone who’s concerned about that. All in all, trying this product was a huge win for me: I now have another product I can use year-round that properly addresses my dark circles and tear troughs, basically making them look invisible.

The Value: Worth the cost

The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is reasonably priced for the amount of product you get and for the different uses. Since you can use this product as both a concealer and foundation, I think $28 is quite affordable. You also have 0.4 oz. of product for the price, and while that may seem like a small amount for a concealer and foundation product, the formula allows you to use a small amount and still have great coverage that lasts all day. If you use the product as a foundation, you may need to restock more frequently, but overall, the product can still last for a long time before you'll need to repurchase.

Similar Products: You've got options

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer: One of my personal favorite concealers, the Pro Longwear Concealer ($28) from MAC, works as both a concealer and foundation for balanced or oily skin types. The smallest amount of product can camouflage dark circles and hyperpigmentation effortlessly, and its thin, liquid texture melts into skin really nicely. Be forewarned that it dries a touch more matte, though. If you need more hydration in your concealer, Bye Bye Under Eye would be the better choice.

NYX Cosmetics HD Photogenic Concealer Wand: Similar to the Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer in terms of coverage and finish, the NYX Cosmetics HD Photogenic Concealer Wand ($6) can cover your dark circles or spots with just one swipe. This full coverage product is emollient-rich, creating a super hydrated look on your skin that will blow you away at its drugstore price point.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Concealer: A product that’s buildable, Laura Mercier's Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Concealer ($29) will hydrate your under-eyes, blur over any texture, and create a natural finish. Similar to the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer by being crease-proof, water-resistant, and smudge-proof, this product lasts up to 12 hours, making sure your application is on point all day.