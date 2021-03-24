IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream is absolutely amazing for covering up any sort of redness, from rosacea to hyperpigmentation.

We put IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If redness and hyperpigmentation are at the top of your list of skincare concerns, you aren’t alone. These two skin issues are extremely common and one of the top reasons so many people opt to wear foundation and concealer on a daily basis. While there are several foundation products available today, not all of them live up to their promise of full-coverage results.

I tested the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream and within seconds, my redness and blemishes disappeared. Read on for my full review.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream Best for: All skin types, especially those who experience any redness Uses: Neutralizing redness and rosacea for fair skin tones Active Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, aloe, and avocado oil Byrdie Clean: No Price: $35 About The Brand: Founded by Jamie Kern Lima, IT Cosmetics offers a variety of skincare and makeup products to help solve varying skin concerns, from redness to hyperpigmentation and more.

About My Skin: Sensitive combination skin with rosacea

I have combination sensitive skin and type 1 rosacea. My skin gets flushed easily and has a slight pink/red undertone to it, especially if I’ve just cleansed, worked out, or have been outdoors. I have light freckles on my face that have faded a bit since I was younger but you can still see them when I’m bare-faced. I wear makeup often, and when I do I always wear foundation and concealer to even out my skin tone.

How to Apply: Use a brush

The texture of this correcting cream is much thicker than a foundation, so a little bit of the product goes a long way. I applied the product with IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 because the consistency is too thick to use my fingers, and I also prefer using brushes anyway. The brush has a larger head for blending foundation and a smaller brush on the opposite end to help blend concealer and buff away streaks and lines. I used a circular motion all over the face with the brush, buffing the product out so it didn’t look too heavy, and used the product for my concealer as well.

The Results: Amazing coverage

This correcting cream covers very well. However, I noticed the consistency and finish were a bit more matte and drying than I prefer, so it’s really important to apply this product to moisturized and hydrated skin.

After I applied it, there was no trace of redness or any kind of blemish in sight—not to mention it did a fabulous job covering up my under-eye dark circles.

Pro tip: You can also thin out the texture a bit by mixing it with your moisturizer for lighter coverage.

The Value: It'll last a while

Foundation and CC creams usually come in larger tubes, so the size of this product can look deceiving because it’s in a smaller, round jar. The key tip to remember when investing $35 in this product is to remember how little you need. You can certainly make this jar last quite a while, making the price an overall good value for what you’re actually getting.

