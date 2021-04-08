7 of the Best Stretches to Help Manage IT Band Syndrome

IT band syndrome is a painful condition due to the overuse of this thick band of fascia—the iliotibial (IT) band—that runs from your glutes down to your shin bone. The pain is typically described as achy and continuous, and can interfere with everyday movement and exercise training. Knowing how to stretch your IT band properly may help. Keep reading for a physical therapist and an orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon's advice for managing IT band syndrome.

Meet the Expert Sandra Gail Frayna is a physical therapist with Hudson PT.

Miho J. Tanaka is an orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon at Harvard and director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program.

The Causes of IT Band Syndrome

IT band syndrome is often due to overuse. “Usually running, cycling, hiking, or walking for a prolonged period can cause this, especially when walking incorrectly, such as with your hip internally rotated or ankle facing inwards. When the ITB becomes tight, it usually causes friction towards the knee when you bend it, which can lead to swelling and pain,” says Sandra Gail Frayna, a physical therapist with Hudson PT.

Due to the IT band’s location along the side of your thigh and knee, it can be difficult to stretch it properly. “Persistent inflammation and tightness in the IT band can cause it to rub over areas of the knee and hip during repetitive motions. This can lead to a painful condition called bursitis.,” says Miho J. Tanaka, orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon at Harvard and director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program.

How to Prevent IT Band Syndrome

If you suspect that your walking gait is causing problems, get assistance from a professional who can help you make corrections. Also, be sure to include proper rest days and cross-training in your exercise program to prevent overuse injuries.

Frayna suggests paying attention to the following to help prevent IT band syndrome:

Don't over-train.

Get enough rest between training.

Wear proper footwear.

Stretch before and after running, cycling, or hiking activities.

Don’t sit, stand, kneel or squat for a prolonged period.

Don’t neglect the other muscles in the hip and leg. Stretching the entire hip, hamstring, and quadriceps is also essential to avoid tightness in the IT band. Additionally, you should perform strength and balance exercises alongside a stretching routine to prevent IT band syndrome. “Improving muscle strength and optimizing running gait through physical therapy can help reduce the muscles' stress during activities and decrease the risk of stiffness,” says Tanaka.

IT Band Stretches

Frayna recommends the following IT band stretches to help prevent IT band syndrome and relieve pain.