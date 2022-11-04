Isamaya Ffrench's New Collection Will Release Your Inner Horse Girl

Isamaya Ffrench is without a doubt one of the coolest people in beauty. The makeup artist has proven herself as a trailblazer in the industry, redefining beauty through her outlandish and extremely artistic approach. (For the uninitiated, some of her signatures include spiked brows, matchstick lashes, and metallic faux freckles.)

Getting in on some of her most artistic looks just got easier: The artist's second product drop, Wild Star, is now available for preorder. While the products won’t be shipping out until the end of the year, you can still reserve your own products today—we recommend acting fast, as the brand tends to sell out. The collection includes a dazzling lipstick, sparkling highlighter, suede lip liner, a lash-wrapping mascara, and, of course, her classic pressed pigment palette. Below, everything you need to know about the drop.

The Brand

In just the past decade, Ffrench has worked with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Madonna, and Rihanna; created makeup looks for the biggest brands at fashion week; consulted for beauty brands like Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton; and serves as Global Beauty Director of Burberry Beauty. Until recently, she also help steer the creative vision behind Byredo makeup.

It’s quite the resume, so it was only a matter of time before Ffrench launched her own brand: ISAMAYA, which dropped this summer. ISAMAYA offers beauty and skin care products that, "exist to affirm, not transform." The brand was created to enhance an individual's natural beauty and ignite creativity that goes against the grain, much like the work of Ffrench herself.

The Inspiration

The brand calls Wild Star, “the key into a world of rodeo decadence.” The collection was inspired by the wild horses and burros of cowboy country, and how they represent man’s connection to nature. “I love stories of people who live with a nature spirit and who are so grounded in their environment,” Ffrench tells Byrdie. “Horses have always been a symbol of a beautiful relationship between man and animal to me, the idea we are one, in total freedom, when horse-riding in nature.”

Of course, you might think of neutrals or hazy rust tones when you think of the Wild West, but—as with anything Ffrench—Wild Star contains a multitude of glittering, shimmering products. Ffrench mentions in a press release that the collection is “Vivacious, glamorous, and wild. The Wild Star collection pays homage to our inner cowgirl—sexy, powerful yet always aligned with the spirit of the natural world. In vibrant hues of pink and baby blue that glitter against matte nudes to create a feminine, gorgeous look. Bold lip liners outline burnt bronze shimmering lipsticks that sparkle with seduction.”

Courtesy of Isamaya

You won’t be buying these products in vain–with each collection, ISAMAYA partners with a charity that works with causes close to Ffrench. Along with freeing your own inner cowgirl, ISAMAYA is teaming up with American Wild Horse Campaign.

Ffrench tells Byrdie, “Wild spaces and free animals are something worth fighting for, so when the concept of this collection was clear to me, I knew I wanted to partner with the American Wild Horse Campaign, whose work is to protect wild horses and burros and the land where they roam in America.”

The Products

WILD STAR Pressed Pigment Palette

ISAMAYA WILD STAR Pressed Pigment Palette $105.00 Shop

This pressed pigment palette contains 12 shades that range from rusty matte shades to dazzling hot pink and emerald shimmer shadows. Although this is an eyeshadow palette, Ffrench often encourages people to use makeup for more that its intended purpose. “The matte pigments in the palette have been designed as contouring shades so you can use those with a fluffy brush to define your face features a little more,” Ffrench explains to Byrdie. “You can also use the gold tones on the cheekbones and cupid’s bow to add a bit of sparkle on the skin for a night out.”

LUCKYKISS Diamond Lip Glow Lipstick

ISAMAYA LUCKYKISS Diamond Lip Glow Lipstick $50.00 Shop

If you’re a fan of the glazed donut trend, you might want to preorder this lipstick stat. The Diamond Lip Glow Lipstick offers a highly pigmented finish with a metallic sheen that changes color from every angle, thanks to its two-toned pearlescent finish. This formula is enriched with vitamin E to keep the lips plump and slick throughout the day.

DAZZLE UP Highlighter

ISAMAYA DAZZLE UP Highlighter $42.00 Shop

The Dazzle Up Highlighter is perfect for dipping your toes into the vampire skin trend—it contains ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to seal moisture into the skin while amping up a lit-from-within glow. It contains pearl pigments that reflect a glistening, glass-skin sheen.

SPUR STICK Suede Lip Liner

ISAMAYA SPUR STICK Suede Lip Liner $26.00 Shop

This waterproof lip liner offers a matte finish which is perfect for shaping your lips in any way you please, whether you’re over-lining them for a fuller pout, or enhancing your natural shape.

LASH LASSO Lash Wrap Mascara

ISAMAYA LASH LASSO Lash Wrap Mascara $39.00 Shop

The Lash Lasso mascara is a thickening and curling formula with an hourglass wand created to intensify the lashes and create volume. This formula contains a proprietary plastic-wrap technology that coats individual lash hairs to add dimension and offer a hold for up to 16 hours.

The Campaign

Courtesy of Isamaya

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an ISAMAYA drop without some jaw-dropping looks, featuring Ffrench herself. “There’s one of the looks in the campaign I really love, where I’ve applied our Spur Stick lip liner around bare lips which, along with the bleached brows, make a great contrast against the rich, beautiful gold tones around the eyes from the Wild Star pressed pigment palette and lengthy lashes coated in our Lash Lasso lash wrap mascara," says Ffrench. "It’s a cool edgy approach to a glam look that I hope can seduce beauty enthusiasts who are not especially into the glam world.”

Pre-order the collection today at isamaya.com.