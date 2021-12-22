9 Potential Reasons You Missed Your Period

Work, relationships, family—life can be stressful. But the cherry on top of that can be a missed period. If you’re checking your period tracker and noticing that you’re unusually late (or maybe it’s been nearly five weeks and you’ve taken three pregnancy tests out of sheer panic, confusion, and stress), stop and take a deep breath. Unbeknownst to many people, missing a period is actually much more common than you would think, and it can be caused by a variety of lifestyle factors that might be out of your control.

So, if you’re biting your nails and wondering what’s going on with your body, we’ve got you. We consulted with Dr. Sara Twogood, MD, and Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG, to find out 9 reasons why you might have missed your latest cycle. Read on to learn more.