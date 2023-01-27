How Intuitive Workouts Helped Me Gain 20 Pounds of Muscle in One Year

After a lifetime spent feeling like I was most valuable at my smallest—a notion strengthened by years of commercial modeling in my youth—I've grown into a stronger, more nourished body in the past year. I've changed from being 5'6'' and 108 pounds to a dense, sculpted 128 pounds (a 20 percent gain in body weight) without injuring myself at all. Did I mention I'm in my 40s and have had numerous chronic injuries?

By choosing workouts and exercises that feel safe yet challenging at home and listening to my body in the same way as I instruct clients and readers to do for eating, I've become the strongest, fittest version of myself I've ever been. With similar tools, you could be, too. Read on to learn about intuitive exercise, and why, now that I've discovered it, I think it's the best way to get fit.

About My Fitness History and Chronic Conditions

Ariane Resnick

There are a few reasons why my passion for fitness was unexpected. First off, I was a child who was regularly picked last for team sports. While I excelled in swimming and lifeguarded through college, my skills in the water never transferred to land. I hated sports and still can't wrap my brain around why anyone wants to chase balls for fun.

I've also faced chronic conditions throughout my life. Growing up, I didn't know about my heart's leaky aortic valve. In my early 20s, a swimming injury resulted in a one-inch chunk of my scapula being surgically removed, which left me with lifelong shoulder issues. Then, in my 30s, late-stage neurological Lyme disease ravaged one of my knees (it now sounds like tin foil crunching every time I bend it) and my thyroid. I went from disliking exercise to securely believing it was something I could never do even if I wanted to.

Lastly, fitness culture can prove to be a toxic one. The body types that society deems“ideal” don’t resonate with me—and it took me a while to recognize that was okay.

How I Started Intuitive Workouts

Like it did for most others, March 2020 changed a lot for me. With lockdown, I lost my job and found myself mostly sitting around reading to pass the time. By June, my back hurt nonstop. I tried stretching regularly, but that didn't cut it. Friends recommended I give working out at home a shot, and between the intolerable back pain and the boredom of quarantine, I decided it was worth trying.

I started with simple, equipment-free workouts on YouTube, and within a week, my back pain was gone. I also discovered something I hadn't noticed before: the effect of endorphins. This feel-good chemical brightened my day and made me feel hopeful and exhilarated. Within weeks, I was hooked, and found myself excitedly working out five days a week.

My impressive "gains" started soon after, and I've been getting consistently stronger and building more muscle ever since. I began using small weights, monitoring my heart rate for cardio with a heart monitor, and branching out on workout styles. I'm now capable of everything from hourlong spin rides to high-rep sets of weighted arm exercises I never thought possible. I accomplished this by listening to my own body, then following its lead.

How to Work Out Intuitively

Ariane Resnick/Design by Tiana Crispino

These elements are mainly focused on home exercise because, even though life has reopened, I have no interest in ever going to a gym again. Being at home gives me the freedom to do my own thing as needed and keeps me from comparing myself to others. If you'd like to take these tools to the gym because you're more the type who enjoys working out with other people, that works, too.

Go Off-Book as Needed

With each new exercise you're introduced to, try it once. Do it slowly and take note of potential danger signs. If your body says to stop because you may get injured, follow that directive. As you learn more workout moves, you can substitute your favorites in whenever a video or live class you're following does a move you know may harm your body.

Choose Trainers Who Make You Feel Comfortable

I cannot overstate how important the visual stimulation of trainers and class leads is. They're your motivation to keep going when you're tired and to improve your fitness level. If you're trying to follow someone significantly fitter than you or with a different body type, you have to have an intensely strong character to not feel less than or insecure watching them.

There's no shortage of fitness instructors online. I found the ones I love and stick with them. By not exposing myself to instructors who make me feel like the odd girl out, my virtual class experience stays positive and fun.

Utilize Simple Metric Devices

As someone with a bicuspid aortic valve, the studio spin classes I tried years ago put my heart rate at 200 BPM for minutes on end. You don't need to be a cardiologist to know that that's very dangerous. I'm incredibly lucky to use a MYX Fitness bike for free, but one of the system's most valuable elements for me is actually the heart monitor. It enables me to pause and slow down without concern about what others around me are thinking, and it helps me stay safe. Heart monitors are available inexpensively and pair with phone apps.

While heart rate is the number one thing to keep track of for me, something else might be your top need. Look into what inexpensive metric tools could keep you on track and safe through your workouts. The answer may be as simple as a mounted wall mirror to ensure you don't get off-kilter if you have balance issues.

Check In with Yourself Often and Honestly

Intuitive fitness is all about listening to your body. This is a practice, and it can take time. Pay attention to how workouts make you feel afterward (Think: Are you sore? Do you feel like you're injuring yourself?) and make adjustments. Notice what workout styles tap your endorphins, and which just make you feel drained.

Initially, variety is the best way to discern what makes your body feel and react best. Try different and new workouts once, then monitor your body's response for the next couple days. You'll quickly learn what works best for you, as well as what to avoid.

Honesty is key with these check-ins. There's no need to answer to anyone but yourself, so no one will benefit from your dishonesty. Be brave and forthright with yourself, and you'll soon discover that you'll progressively be capable of more and more.

Moderation Is Key

Ariane Resnick

When submitting photos for this essay, I intentionally chose a recent image of myself with a cocktail in my hand. It's from the day I got on the scale and saw my new weight. I rarely ever weigh myself, so I was over five pounds more than the last time I had months prior. My drink was a celebration of that, but it was also something far more common: a pregame cocktail before going to an outdoor pride party where I knew I likely wouldn't enjoy the drink options.

As a wellness expert, I'm not in the majority in thinking moderation is everything, and it took decades of countless restrictions for me to come to this opinion. In fact, I wrote a cocktail book years ago specifically because people were so shocked that I, as a nutritionist and wellness consultant, drank alcohol. I believe we are programmed to seek joy, and denying ourselves that joy causes stress that in turn makes us sick. Wellness, to me, does not exist without happiness and relaxation.

When looking to become more fit, or just looking to thrive as a human, your journey will be aided by eating lots of whole foods. Follow your body's lead, and when your body occasionally leads you to something not nutrient-dense for the purpose of enjoyment, enjoy it. If I lived on chicken breasts and broccoli, I'd probably be more toned and sculpted than I am. But my priority is a happy life, so I have decent muscle tone, plenty of bread, and a few drinks a week instead. For me, that's a better choice.



The Final Takeaway

My numerous long-term injuries and health problems always prevented me from thriving in gyms or classes, but when left to my own devices, I found my fittest self. A long term proponent and educator on eating intuitively, I'm now also an advocate for an intuitive approach to working out, and my results are proof that it's possible to achieve what one thought were impossible fitness goals, at any age, through being mindful.