You won't regret trying the Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X if you have oily skin, blackheads, or even the occasional hormonal pimple.

Sunday is my self-care day. I dedicate the entire day to getting organized for the week, which means washing my hair and slathering on a face mask. To be honest, the last couple of months, I've fallen off my masking routine, and my pores are clogged because of it. Specifically, the corners of my nose where whiteheads like to hang out and along my jawline where hormonal breakouts crop up. Self-care, we know, is a must, but sometimes the act of caring for ourselves can feel like a chore.

But now I'm back to taking this time myself. However, I realized a couple of weeks ago, I'd run out of my usual clay mask. So it was time to seek out something new. Because my skin is on the sensitive side, I like to use fragrance-free products that have solid reviews to back them up. After a long-winded Google search, I decided to give Innisfree's Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X a try. I have had a great experience with their sheet masks, and the reviews of this beloved mask took away the new product jitters.

Innisfree's Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Best for: All skin types Uses: Address skin concerns with pores, oiliness, dullness, and uneven skin texture Active ingredients: AHA/glycolic acid Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $15 About the brand: Innisfree is a South Korean brand best known for its naturalism-oriented approach to skincare and cosmetics.

About My Skin: Combination

It's my skin's world, and I'm just living in it. However, the more I pay attention to how my skin reacts to products, the easier it is for me to care for my skin the way it deserves. I have given up trying every new product that hits the market and, now, only use products that have moisture at the forefront of their formulations. Each day I cleanse day and night with a cream cleanser. I follow-up cleansing with products that treat my hyperpigmentation and balance my combo skin: vitamin C (daytime), retinol (nighttime), the occasional toner, a chemical exfoliant (once a week), a sheet mask (twice a week), and a clay mask (once a week).

The Packaging: You have two options

The pore clearing mask comes in two vessels: a jar and a can that reminds me of one you'd use for hair mousse. Pretty cool, right? I've tried both. I personally prefer the mouse canister. For hygienic reasons, I don't like to dip my fingers into my skincare products.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel: Creamy with a little texture

I loved the way this creamy mask felt. The whipped, gray clay smoothed across my face with ease. As it dries, you can feel a little tightening, but nothing that hurts or is uncomfortable.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Ingredients: Exfoliating and cleansing

The clay formula is infused with hot lava fragments formed into clusters from Jeju Island. The naturally porous clusters are packed with minerals that help absorb excess oil and impurities from pores. In addition to this, Lactic acid is found in this formula. It is an AHA that smooths fine lines and evens the skin tone. The naturally derived acid exfoliates by loosening the bonds between dead skin cells.

The Results: Smoother skin with fewer whiteheads

The clay brought my whiteheads up and soaked up the excess oil from my t-zone and cheek areas on the first use. I still have breakouts, but I think over time, using this mask will help stop my pesky hormonal breakouts in their tracks.

As I've continued to use it two weeks in a row, I can tell the difference in my skin's oiliness when I'm wearing makeup, which I love.

Clay masks can be drying, especially when left on too long or used too often. Because the mask feels so gentle on the skin and reveals softer skin when removed, I can see how tempting it might be to use it more than twice a week. But, I recommend only once or twice a week, especially if you have combination skin. I followed up my mask with face oil and skipped my retinol to prevent any potential irritation.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth it

For around $15, this mask is totally worth the price. How many masks deep clean and exfoliate without disrupting the balance of the skin? Not many that I've tried.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

