If you’re looking for a simple, lightweight product to improve moisture levels, the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum is it. It’s refreshing, layers nicely, soothes the skin, and mitigates dehydration.

We put the Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Serum with Green Tea Seed to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

For this review, I got to combine two of my great beauty loves: K-beauty and serums. The product in question? Innisfree's Intensive Hydrating Serum with Green Tea Seed—an iconic beauty buy with legions of loyal fans around the world.

With claims to hydrate, soothe, and soften the skin, this serum is one of those products that’s easy to integrate into your routine. There’s no acids or retinol, just simple ingredients and a whole lot of skin nourishment. And as someone who’s very prone to dehydration, I welcomed it into my bathroom with open arms.

If you’re on the hunt for something like it, or simply want to know a little more about one of the internet’s most-hyped products, keep reading for my detailed review of Innisfree's Green Tea Seed Serum.

Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Serum with Green Tea Seed Best for: Normal, combination, and oily skin types, or anyone who loves products that are lightweight and quickly absorbed. Uses: As a hydrating serum, morning and night. Potential irritants: Fragrance Hero ingredients: Green tea extract, green tea seed oil, and panthenol. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $27 About the brand: Innisfree is a Korean beauty brand owned by conglomerate Amorepacific. The brand's skincare is powered by ingredients found on Jeju Island, Korea, taking a natural approach to addressing skin concerns.

About My Skin: Normal, but prone to dehydration

While not categorically dry, my skin is definitely prone to dehydration, especially in the winter months. I’m also no stranger to the occasional breakout, so I prefer my skincare routine to be hydrating and soothing, but not heavy or too occlusive.

I also love treating my skin with a lightweight hydrating serum (forever chasing that plump, bouncy finish), so I had high hopes for the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum.

The Ingredients: Green tea, reimagined

Emily Algar

As the name would have you believe, the hero ingredient of this serum is green tea, but interestingly, it’s a little different from the stuff we drink. Grown organically on Jeju Island off the coast of Korea, the special plant breed is grown not for taste, but because of its skincare benefits.

Essentially, the leaves are pulled from the plant stem, steamed for 30 seconds, then pressed. The extract is then stabilized and purified so it’s as potent as possible. Full of amino acids and antioxidants, this blend is what goes into the serum, along with green tea seed oil, resulting in a formulation that’s soothing and hydrating.

There’s also glycerin and panthenol (vitamin B5) to further hydrate and restore barrier function, making for a gentle, well-rounded serum that’s great for most skin types.

How to Apply: Morning and night

The great thing about the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum is that you can use it both morning and night, as it won’t interfere with any other actives like retinol or exfoliating acids. I’ve been testing it on damp skin straight after cleansing, underneath my moisturizer, and can confirm it sinks in beautifully and leaves the skin super plump.

The Results: Fresh hydration

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Right when I applied Innisfree's Green Tea Seed Serum, my skin looked really fresh and bouncy (mission accomplished). It sinks in quickly, but certainly diminishes that crepe-y, flat texture that comes with dehydration. After a few weeks of consistent use, I do think my face felt slightly softer and calmer. I had actually overdone it on exfoliation before testing, and feel as if the serum brought my barrier back from the brink.

It’s probably worth mentioning that the product contains fragrance, which I don’t think is ideal (I prefer fragrance-free), but it didn’t seem to cause me any major issues.

In short, think of the Green Tea Seed Serum as a nice, simple product that will hydrate and soothe whenever you need it.

The Value: A good deal

At $27 for 2.7 oz., I think Innisfree's Green Tea Seed Serum is a pretty sweet deal. The product is pretty simple, but it delivers on the promise of comforting hydration and is a treat to apply. Because of the silky, lightweight gel-serum texture, a little goes a long way, as well.

Similar Products: You've got options

CosRX Hydrium Triple Hyaluronic Moisture Ampoule: CosRX is another legendary K-beauty brand, and while there’s no green tea in this hyaluronic acid serum ($20), it's supremely hydrating. Simply push into damp skin post-cleanse for a boost of moisture.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Serum: If you want to calm and soothe an impaired barrier while simultaneously hydrating, this serum from Dr.Jart+ ($47) is the answer to your skincare prayers. Light and fresh, it sinks in quickly, reducing redness and undoing the damage caused by too many actives.

Laneige Waterbank Hydro Essence: Another K-beauty favorite, the Laneige Hydro Essence ($39) is like a tall drink of water for dehydrated skin. It’s got a slightly thinner consistency than Innisfree, so it works well if you love to layer up your skincare.