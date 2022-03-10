10 Things You Shouldn't Do Before or After Getting Injectables

When it comes to getting injectables for cosmetic purposes, the main question people tend to ask themselves (and a few trusted friends) is, "Should I or shouldn't I?"

It turns out there are a lot of other factors to consider before booking an appointment, many of which are not obvious. We talked to top dermatologists and estheticians to learn what to forego before and after visiting your derm's office. Ahead, learn about the 10 surprising things you should skip in the hours, days, and weeks pre and post-injections.