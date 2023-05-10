How to Get Rid of Ingrown Hairs on Your Scalp, According to Dermatologists

Shaving can be a pain, but dealing with ingrown hairs can be much worse. Ingrown hairs result from the hair follicle growing under the skin instead of emerging above it and can ultimately cause irritation and inflammation. While they're typically found on your face, legs, armpits, and pubic area, ingrown hairs can develop anywhere on the body, even your scalp.

So, if an ingrown hair develops on your scalp, how should you go about getting rid of it? To find out, we turned to three board-certified dermatologists—Dr. Fatima Fahs, Dr. Marisa Garshick, and Dr. Neera Nathan—for their expert opinion. Keep reading to learn seven ways to get rid of ingrown hairs on the scalp.