7 Ingredients You Should Avoid if You Have Curly Hair

To use sulfates or to not use sulfates—that is the question. As someone with curly hair, it may seem like it's impossible to stay informed on what is good or bad for your curls. For every vote of confidence an ingredient receives, there seems to be someone else who swears against it.

Whether you're just starting to embrace your curls or have been rocking your natural hair for years, there's always a lot to consider when it comes to ingredients. Some products are always harmful, while others become problematic with overuse. While it may feel overwhelming to navigate on your own, hair experts like dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, and trichologist Kari Williams, Ph.D., are available to make sense of it for you. Keep reading to find out which ingredients you might want to avoid, according to our experts.

