Trainers Want You to Start Using an Indo Board ASAP—Here's Why

Many fitness gadgets claim to boost strength and build abs, but not all are effective. However, the Indo Board is an innovative and ridiculously fun training tool that provides a ton of benefits from muscle building to better balance.

The Indo Board looks like a small surfboard, but instead of waves, it is placed on top of an inflatable disc or small roller that creates a challenge for your balance and coordination. What's more, you can use one of these boards to up your workstation by balancing on one at a standing desk.

The gadget is not only a fantastic way to build general fitness but it's also excellent for rehabilitation and injury prevention. To find out more about Indo Board benefits, we asked Brock Davies, a NASM-certified trainer and CEO of HOMEBODY Fitness App, for his take.