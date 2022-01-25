Trainers Want You to Start Using an Indo Board ASAP—Here's Why

Many fitness gadgets claim to boost strength and build abs, but not all are effective. However, the Indo Board is an innovative and ridiculously fun training tool that provides a ton of benefits from muscle building to better balance.
The Indo Board looks like a small surfboard, but instead of waves, it is placed on top of an inflatable disc or small roller that creates a challenge for your balance and coordination. What's more, you can use one of these boards to up your workstation by balancing on one at a standing desk.
The gadget is not only a fantastic way to build general fitness but it's also excellent for rehabilitation and injury prevention. To find out more about Indo Board benefits, we asked Brock Davies, a NASM-certified trainer and CEO of HOMEBODY Fitness App, for his take.
Meet the Expert
- Brock Davies is a NASM-certified trainer and CEO of the live-streaming fitness platform HOMEBODY Fitness App.
Increases Proprioception
The Indo Board can help improve your proprioception, your body’s ability to position itself accordingly by sensing the three-dimensional space around it. "When you can sense locations and actions around your body easily, you’ll be able to improve balance and coordination," says Davies.
Proprioception is also referred to as your body's sixth sense, a kind of awareness that helps you move through space. Without it, you wouldn't be able to walk without bumping into things or falling down, and you'd have to think about each step.
Training your proprioception skills will help you get better at every other type of activity and decreases your risks of injury and falls. This type of training is especially beneficial for anyone with impaired motor function.
Builds Muscle
Although the Indo Board doesn't come with weight plates or traditional strength training elements, it can still help build muscle. "Because you are using your leg muscles to stabilize and balance, your lower leg muscles are activated and growing stronger with every exercise," explains Davies.
This type of muscle building will target those deep, neglected muscles you use for everyday movements and lifts in the gym, like squats and single-leg exercises. Your glutes, inner and outer thighs, and hip flexors will work hard to keep you steady.
Improves Posture
Stabilizing muscles support your whole body and are essential for maintaining proper posture. Without strong stabilizing muscles, you will have difficulty getting stronger and building more muscle—plus, you'll have an increased risk of injury, including in your lower back.
With increasingly sedentary lifestyles, primarily due to desk jobs, the muscles that support proper posture take a hit. Including balance training with the Indo Board can counteract this. You can even use an Indo Board to work the muscles involved in proper posture at your standing desk.
Supports Healthy Ankles
The ankles aren't an area of the body most people think of when training in the gym. However, weak ankles can cause injury and dysfunction through the body, leading to knee pain and strength plateaus. Building mobility and strength in your ankles will save you from these issues.
"The Indo Board trains the muscles in the ankle to stabilize and improve flexibility when balancing. This can prevent injury and keep you from falling," says Davies. Stronger, more mobile ankles mean better function and strength throughout your whole body.
Helps With Injury Rehabilitation
The Indo Board isn't only fun and games; it's also an excellent tool for those in need of rehabilitation after an injury or medical condition. "Since it is a no-impact exercise, certain muscles are isolated and targeted to slowly build strength," explains Davies.
If pain or limited mobility makes traditional strength-building exercises untenable, balance training tools like the Indo Board are a gentle yet challenging way of building functional strength.
Indo Board training can also help with rehab after a sports-related injury or other types of injuries, increase the quality of life for older adults, and improve postural dysfunctions.
Boosts Core Strength
"The Indo Board trains the core by engaging the abdominal muscles and holding you in balance," says Davies. Core strength is a vital component of strength and fitness. Your core includes your abs, glutes, and back muscles and is involved with protecting your spine from injury.
A better, stronger core means a more functional body that can lift more and run longer.
Encourages Healthy Weight Control
"Anytime you are physical and raising your heart rate, you are increasing energy expenditure and burning calories," says Davies. The Indo Board is challenging for your whole body and will absolutely raise your heart rate, burning calories in the process.
Calorie balance is essential for maintaining a healthy weight. What's more, getting your heart rate up is recommended for longevity and general wellness. The Indo Board provides a unique and fun way to perform cardiovascular activity that helps protect you from cardiovascular disease and metabolic dysfunction.
