Indē Wild's Serum Set Works Overtime for Bright Skin

The serum market is saturated with many formulas, including vitamin C options, and some of them can be intimidating if you have sensitive, acne-prone skin like me. However, given my skin concerns and South Asian background, I was intrigued by the Indē Wild Vitamin C Serum ($69). The vitamin C concoction from the South Asian-woman-owned brand is packed with healing ingredients I grew up using, like turmeric and amla. My mom would often make my sister and me turmeric face masks to replenish our skin, and I know the incredible benefits of it firsthand.

Before the journey to creating Indē Wild began, Diipa Büller-Khosla had severe acne. "I felt completely helpless, and as a result, my confidence was shattered. I tried everything, from over-the-counter acne products to home remedies," she says. Finally, after years of disappointment, Khosla began to truly listen to her mom's (an Ayurvedic doctor and dermatologist) lessons. Khosla's mother taught her about holistic and chemistry sciences throughout her life, and those lessons became valuable in the journey to creating Indē Wild.

"My mom filled our home with books about chemistry and Ayurvedic science, and the brand's foundation goes back to those early days," she explains. As Khosla observed her mother and her work, it became increasingly important to build Indē Wild on 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic traditions and modern dermatology.

I resonated with Khosla's acne story, and although I no longer have acute acne, I notice hyperpigmentation and breakouts during my menstrual cycle. I purchased Indē Wild's Sunrise + Sunset Serums in hopes of lightening some of my residual dark spots and improving the redness from my acne flare-ups. Read ahead for my honest thoughts about the Indē Wild am+pm serum set.

The Ingredients: Brightening and moisturizing

The Sunrise Glow Serum contains 15% vitamin C and is packed with stimulating ingredients like vitamin E, niacinamide, tumeric, and ferulic acid, which have great brightening benefits.

The Sunset Restore Serum contains squalene, rosehip oil, and bakuchiol. It also includes amla and saffron. Together, these ingredients balance one another while working to rejuvenate and restore the skin. Amla is a natural, Ayurvedic astringent, while saffron aids in fading dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The result is radiant, supple-looking skin.

About My Skin: Dry with hyperpigmentation

My skin is sensitive and dry. In addition, when I am stressed, on my period, or indulging in too many dairy products, I experience acne flare-ups. These blemishes often leave behind dark spots, therefore, it was a great time to try out the Indē Wild duo.



How to Use: Morning and night

The Sunrise Glow Serum contains 15% vitamin C and L-ascorbic acid. People using vitamin C for the first time or those with sensitive skin may feel a slight tingle. According to the Indē Wild experts, this sensation is normal and means the product is working. Still, you should proceed cautiously and conduct a small patch test to rule out irritation.

The brand's in-house experts recommend gradually incorporating the serum into your routine by first mixing it with your moisturizer two to three times weekly. Once you've passed the two-week mark, you can start using the serum on its own and work your way up to daily application.

Results: Brighter and softer skin

This was my first time using vitamin C; when I applied the serum, my skin was red and slightly itchy, which didn't last long. The formula had a sticky feel on my face, but the tacky feeling faded once it was absorbed. I used the serum in small doses to prevent irritation and applied it once a week. After three weeks, my skin was radiant and smoother.

My hyperpigmentation was also noticeably fading. If you have discoloration on your face, it is essential to be patient while using the product since dark spots take time to fade. Before going to bed, I used the Sunset Restore Serum, which gave my skin a soft velvet-like texture. When I woke up, my face felt smooth and plump. I liked that the serum also contains rosehip seed oil because I already use it frequently as a moisturizer. I was most surprised that my pores were taut after using the nighttime serum.

Maliya Naz

Final Verdict Khosla's decision to combine Ayurvedic principles with modern dermatology and chemistry is equally innovative and effective. The Indē Wild Sunrise Glow and Sunset Restore serums deliver what they promised.



Similar Products

Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum ($62): This lightweight vitamin C serum contains squalane and white shiitake mushroom which eliminates dark spots with continued use. You can massage up to three pumps onto a cleansed face morning or night.

Paulas Choice 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment ($56): This is a triple-action serum formulated with retinol, bakuchiol, and peptides, which all assist in reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles and enlarged pores.

Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum ($54): Sensitive skin is no match for this jelly-like water-based bakuchiol serum that's also unscented. It also contains turmeric, which targets dullness, uneven skin texture, and dryness.

