8 In-Office and At-Home Treatments to Help Refresh Your Tired 2020 Eyes

Of the many ways 2020 impacted us, it hasn't been very kind to our eyes. Think: Sleepless nights, unprecedentedly stressful circumstances, and a serious spike in screen time. “Lack of sleep is terrible for your body overall, as it throws off your normal circadian rhythms, which throws off your hormones, your melatonin, and decreases your ability to heal wounds and suppress inflammation,” explains Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, a board-certified dermatologist at Park View Laser Dermatology. “While we sleep, the body repairs damage to important proteins such as collagen and elastic tissue. A recent study was done to determine the effects of sleep and eye skin, and it showed better and more efficient skin repair of DNA damage in good sleepers, and a better response in the skin to ultraviolet-induced inflammation or redness. The sleep deprived had more water loss from the skin, which led to dry skin, and was attributed to poor skin barrier integrity.”

Science says stress messes with us too. “Emotional stress increases the level of the stress hormone, cortisol, in the body and the skin. This leads to delayed wound healing, a decrease in collagen production, and an increase in inflammation. A rise in cortisol has been proven to lead to skin prematurely aging by decreasing important cells called fibroblasts, which are responsible for collagen production in the skin,” Dr. Gmyrek explains.

And finally, there’s the screens. “With so many people now working from home and on screens 8-18 hours a day, blue light has become a more important factor. It has been found that blue light contributes to skin aging similar to UVA by producing reactive oxygen species — and contributes to premature skin photoaging,” Dr. Gmryek adds.

Plus, the masks that protect us from COVID-19 hide everything but our eyes—so we can't even use our old favorites as means of distraction (i.e. the red lip we haven't worn since this whole thing started). Luckily, cosmetic dermotologists and spas are offering a range of solutions to help soothe, refresh, and brighten things up. We broke down everything you need to know about the facials, acupuncture, lasers, injectables, and more in-office treatments that target and invigorate the eye area—plus options to try at home.