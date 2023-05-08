11 Ways to Improve the Look of Your Under-Eyes, According to Dermatologists

01 of 11

Use a Delicate, Gentle Approach

The under-eye area is incredibly delicate. According to Dr. LoGerfo, it's the thinnest skin on the body, measuring approximately 0.2 millimeters in thickness. Its thin nature makes the area more susceptible to irritation and sensitivity as well as more prone to signs of aging. All this to say, improper treatment and a lackadaisical approach can wreak havoc on the area.

Regardless of any particular woes you're looking to address, it's important to use caution and proceed with a gentle approach. From an ingredient perspective, avoid high percentages of already-strong ingredients like retinol and prioritize non-irritating formulations. Luckily, many (if not most) eye products already take this into consideration.

In terms of manual treatment and application methods, less is more. Dr. Marcus suggests applying products with a gentle tapping motion and taking extra care to avoid tugging and pulling on the skin.

Collier only uses a pea-sized amount of product (for both eyes!) and applies it with her ring finger, which has a naturally light touch and won't put too much pressure on the skin. This will help avoid skin pulling and stretching and stimulate circulation, which can help wake up and depuff the area.