When our two great loves—makeup and skincare—collide, magic is bound to happen. Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 ($48) is the epitome of our ideal makeup-skincare hybrid (we reviewed it when it first launched and it's become a Team Byrdie favorite since) and now the brand is adding 12 new shades to its lineup. Along with the 12 new shades of the lightweight foundation-meets-SPF, the brand is also adding eight new shades of the True Skin Serum Concealer ($30) for a healthy and natural skin-like finish.

In the new shades of this Byrdie favorite, you'll find all the same ingredients you love in the original: hyaluronic acid, squalane to plump and hydrate, niacinamide to brighten and the SPF to keeps you protected. To discuss the new shades, the improved shade finder, and the Shades of Us campaign, we hopped on a zoom call with Ilia founder Sasha Plavsic. Read on to dive into the process of creating the shades and read reviews from the Byrdie team.

The Process

The Black Lives Matter protests in June were the catalyst for launching new shades. "I decided to put us in a vulnerable position and say, we hear that there are gaps in our selection and we want to know where they are. We want to hear what you guys have to say. We want to hear what you want." Sasha explains, "By doing that, we gathered all this data and all this information. From that point, I decided to create a committee of three makeup artists to help me [create] new shades in the Super Serum Skin Tint and our True Skin Serum Concealer."

This led to a six-month mission to expand their shade range with the help of the committee. The committee included makeup artists Tasha Reiko Brown, Anastasia Durasova, and Jenna Anton. To create the new shades, the makeup artists took a hands-on approach testing the new shades on clients to see where they could fill in the gaps. "We realized is that it wasn't necessarily one area that we needed to add more shades, it was dotted across the border." She says, "What we were missing was certain undertones like olive golden or something like a deeper shade with hints of golden and hints of red, where it was balanced and mixed together. In the middle and the tan section [was] where we had the most holes, but overall it was an amazing exploration."

To pair with the new shades, the brand launched an updated Shade Finder that will help you find your perfect match. Upload a photo and live chat with a specialist to find your shade or compare and contrast with images of people wearing similar shades to find your fit. For a better idea of what the shades look like in action turn to the brand's Shades of Us campaign. The campaign features models of different ages in skin tones and skin types. "I really want this to be accessible to as many people as possible." Sasha explains, "No matter your age, your skin tone. No matter your issues that you may have with your skin like acne, which is something that we really focus on too."

The Reviews

Chinea Rodriguez

"For everyday wear I prefer light, natural coverage so I was excited to try this out and it definitely didn’t disappoint. Following Sasha’s suggestion, I skipped my post-face wash routine (even moisturizer) and applied a few drops directly onto my skin with my hands. The Skin Tint felt and applied more like a moisturizer than a foundation. While I’m used to feeling like my foundation is sitting on the surface of my skin, this started sinking into my skin immediately after I applied. The results were so natural and dewy like I had just finished an elaborate multi-step skincare routine. I also liked the range of undertones, I usually use warm tones and there were a few options in my shade range, shades 12 through 13 were all practically perfect fits. It’s basically my new beauty staple and I have a few shades to work with. " —Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Hallie Gould

"I wear Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint almost daily—it's the perfect mix of dewy glow, light coverage, and sun protection. If you subscribe to the whole 'your skin but better' makeup philosophy, this one's for you. It neutralizes redness, offers a lightweight, hydrating wash of coverage that's easy to apply and comfortable to wear all day (think hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide all wrapped up in a foundation-SPF hybrid). I swoosh it on with a brush in the morning and I'm glowing all day. That said, it is a very dewy formula—so, if you like things a bit more matte I'd use a setting powder around your usual hot spots (under-eyes, nose, chin, etc.)" —Hallie Gould, Senior Editor

Eden Stuart

"As Byrdie's self proclaimed resident maximalist, I typically wear medium coverage foundations; I truly couldn't remember the last time I had worn a tinted moisturizer. Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint has me second guessing everything I thought I knew about myself and my preferences. Along with feeling incredibly lightweight on the face and providing SPF protection, it offers a glowy, natural finish—I just pop concealer on to any blemishes I want to hide and, and I'm Eden 2.0." —Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Holly Rhue

"My skin is its dewiest, happiest self when I’m wearing Super Serum Skin Tint. I’m someone who rarely wears foundation, but I’m also someone that’s been experiencing a lot of pandemic-related sleepless nights and stress breakouts. So lately, I’ve been wanting something with just a little bit of coverage that doesn’t make me feel like I’m wearing a heavy beat. This formulation perfectly harmonizes my concerns—it blurs the shadows under my eyes, gives me light coverage over healing breakouts, and leaves my skin with a healthy glow. I could genuinely wear this product until the end of time—it gives the effect of foundation with the feel of skincare." —Holly Rhue, Editor