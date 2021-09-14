Reviewed: Ilia's Chromatic Eye Tint Glides On Like a Dream

Ilia's Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint applies easily, works alone or with other products, and manages to stay put all day. Even if you have super oily eyelids, don’t hesitate to try this product out.

I’m always curious about products that seem easy to use and can help get me out of the door quickly. Most of the time, I take a minimalist approach to my beauty routine, and products like the Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint tend to catch my eye.

Since I’m already a big fan of Ilia Beauty, I decided to see if the brand's liquid eyeshadow offering is up to the standards of its other products. With claims to glide on easily and stay in place without creasing, I wanted to put the Chromatic Eye Tint to the test and see if it could work for me—and my oily eyelids. Keep reading for my honest thoughts and full review below.

Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint Best for: Most skin types, including oily eyelids. Uses: Creating a cream-to-powder eye look for day or night. Hero ingredients: Horse chestnut flower, honokiol Potential allergens: Acacia senegal gum, potassium sorbate, and citric acid. Byrdie Clean? Yes

Price: $28 About the brand: Creating skin-friendly beauty products since 2011, Ilia Beauty is one of the most popular clean beauty brands in the industry. Intentional about the types of products it creates, Ilia uses a mix of synthetic and natural ingredients to make innovative products that perform well while being good to your skin at the same time.

About My Eyelids: Oily and absorb product without primer

My eyelids tend to be pretty oily regardless of the season, and any product I put on my lids without a primer tends to disappear. I’m not a big eyeshadow person, but when I do wear it, I love using a product that takes minimal effort. Blending a pencil eyeliner out across my lid or using a primer that doubles as an eyeshadow are some of my favorite ways to wear color on my eyes. I wear eyeshadow looks that use 3 colors or more too, just not as often.

Most of the time, I usually reach for my Urban Decay 24/7 Glide Pencils. I draw a smooth line of color on my eyelids, blend it out with a dense, fluffy brush, and add a few coats of mascara—I have a polished eye look in under five minutes. To use the Ilia Chromatic Eye Tint, I otherwise used the same products I use every day; I’m currently using the Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara. For a little under a week, I tested the tint out to see how it would look, feel, and wear on my eyelids, and I tried different methods as well.



How to Apply: Sweep for a pop of color or use fingers for a natural look

Khera Alexander

Ilia has two different suggestions for using the Chromatic Eye Tint: you can use the applicator to sweep a layer of bold color over your eyelids, or use your fingers to blend the product out. The brand suggests applying the tint on bare eyelids as well—no primer needed. To be able to see what I really thought of the product, I decided to try out both methods during my week of trying it.



The Results: Rich, lasting color that doesn't smudge

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Using Ilia's Chromatic Eye Tint was a total breeze. The size of the doe foot applicator helped give me the right amount of product each time I opened it, and the formula let me layer the shadow softly without it looking too thin or too chunky. While the shadow feels extremely lightweight, I felt a slight cooling effect on my eyelids when I would apply it, which I credit to the product being cream-to-powder with a metallic finish.

After trying both application methods for about a week, I really came to love the Chromatic Eye Tint. I could blend the eyeshadow out just as easily with my fingers as with a brush, and to top it off, I was able to use other products alongside it without worrying about flaking or muddiness. To me, the most impressive part is its ability to last for several hours without smudging or disappearing, even without a primer. Since I have oily eyelids, I typically need to use primers to make my eyeshadow look more vibrant and help it stay put—I was really happy to see that my eyeshadow didn’t budge, even after running errands on a warm day.

If there was one thing I’d change about the Chromatic Eye Tint, it would be the vibrancy—Ilia describes the product as delivering a bold metallic payoff, and while the finish I had was great, I’d love to see the product look even richer and brighter. Overall, this is a tiny critique in comparison to the fantastic results I had, and just like the other Ilia products I own, I’m really impressed.



The Value: A bit expensive, but well worth it

In my opinion, Ilia’s Chromatic Eye Tint is a tad expensive, but I do think the $28 price tag makes sense. While it may not be the same price as a cream-to-powder eyeshadow you could find at a drugstore, Ilia is positioned as a mid-tier, prestige brand, and its products expertly blend natural and synthetic ingredients to create impressive results and treat skin really well. On top of that, you don’t actually need much product to create a natural or bold eye look. Overall, you might actually be surprised by how far 0.12 oz. can take you, with the product paying for itself over time.



Similar Products: You've got options

Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow: One of my personal favorites, this liquid eyeshadow from Kosas ($28) makes adding vibrant color simple. Gliding onto eyes smoothly and locking into place, the shadow won’t crease and can last all day. If you like thicker, creamier formulas, though, stick with Ilia; the Kosas formula is a little more watery.

Glossier Lidstar Glistening Eye Glow: A liquid shadow that glides on beautifully and stays put, Lidstar ($18) is another all-star product from Glossier. Designed to blend with your fingertips, this product is a touch more sheer than Ilia's option, but can layer if you want more color.

