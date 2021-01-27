"Clean beauty" seems like a fairly ubiquitous, nebulous concept these days—but at one point, committing to clean, organic ingredients in makeup and skincare was a relatively radical idea. And one of the first major players to take on the challenge was ILIA Beauty.

"I was actually inspired by my mother, subliminally throughout my life, to start the brand," says founder Sasha Plavsic. "She was a pioneer in alternative medicine and organic food co-ops back in the '80s—she was curious and questioned every ingredient, which led to my own curiosity in questioning the ingredients in my favorite lip balm."

As the story goes, Plavsic read the label on the back of her lip balm and was shocked to discover how many of the ingredients were potentially harmful. From that moment on, she made it her mission to create products with safe, natural, and effective ingredients.

About ILIA Beauty Founded: Sasha Plavsic, 2011 Based In: Laguna Beach, CA Pricing: $$ Best Known For: "Skin-first" makeup made from organic, safe ingredients. Most Popular Products: Limitless Lash Mascara, Super Serum Skin Tint Fun Fact: Plavsic founded the brand in her parents' garage. Other Brands You'll Love: Kosas, Freck

"To me, the definition of clean is where safe levels of synthetic and non-comedogenic ingredients meet and align together to create an efficacious product that performs and lasts," she says. "That’s what ILIA strives to do and I think why we continue to be a leader in the category."

What's most important to know about ILIA—besides the brand's commitment to clean ingredients—is the fact that it's a "skin-centric" makeup brand. "We believe that skin should look like skin." And with lightweight, hydrating, and long-lasting formulas, you can't argue with that.

Of course, clean beauty has come a long way since ILIA launched in 2011. "I would say when we launched, consumers weren’t ready for the clean category," Plavsic says. "Now, our customer base is so informed on what ingredients are safe and know that our clean makeup actually works."

Find our favorite products from ILIA Beauty, below.