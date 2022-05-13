The Viral Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation Is Worth the Hype

The Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation is worth the hype. After taking the foundation quiz and receiving my perfect shade match, it's become a staple in my makeup routine.

My perfect foundation is one that delivers a smooth, matte finish without drying my skin. But finding one that checks off all of those boxes can be hit or miss. Just when I was convinced there may not be a foundation that meets all my requirements, I came across the Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation.

I took the brand's buzzy foundation quiz to find my perfect shade—it asks questions about your skin type, the coverage you typically go for, and your undertone. Though I was skeptical about its accuracy, it matched me perfectly. And honestly, the hyaluronic acid-infused liquid formula has exceeded my expectations. Ahead, read my full review of the Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation.

Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Foundation Best for: All skin types Uses: Enhancing complexion Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E Clean: Yes, but it does contain PEGs which are on Byrdie's "maybe" list Cruelty-Free: Yes Price: $45 About the brand: Based in New York, Il Makiage creates high-quality beauty products for makeup maximalists.

About My Skin: Combination to oily and prone to acne scarring

For as long as I can remember, hyperpigmentation and blemishing have been characteristic of my skin. I can almost always expect a minor breakout to leave dark marks behind. My skin gets a little oily around my t-zone but easily blemishes on the dry areas of my face: my cheeks and chin. Despite having dry skin, I've always looked for mattifying foundations. In my experience, they tend to last longer than dewy finishes. I usually wear makeup three to four days a week. Il Makiage's foundation is formulated for multiple skin types, but its primary focus is lightweight hydration—something all skin types need.

The Science: Water-binding hyaluronic acid

If you've ever wondered why hyaluronic acid is used in so many beauty products, it's primarily because of its water-binding properties. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss, hyaluronic acid is a sugar derivative that holds on to water. As someone whose skin is often dry and tight after applying mattifying foundations, Il Makiage's hyaluronic acid-infused formula caught my attention. "The biggest benefit is that it will help retain moisture when used with a moisturizer," Dr. Idriss says.

How to Apply: Use a few good pumps and blend

Janiah McKelton

Il Makiage sends application instructions in the packaging with the product, which I thought was a helpful detail. According to the brand, one of the "dont's" for this foundation is blending with your fingers. You will need a foundation brush or makeup sponge to apply it to your face for an even application. Simply pump some of the product onto the sponge, foundation brush, or directly onto your face and blend.

The Results: An even, natural look

Janiah McKelton / Byrdie

Trying this foundation felt like discovering gold after an extensive search. It has the perfect consistency for me–thick enough to provide adequate coverage but not heavy enough to make my face look cakey. I was happy to find that blending the foundation was effortless, and the finish looked like my skin. It gave me a dewy feel without too much of a dewy look—to my liking.

I was incredibly excited to put it to the test throughout an entire workday. By the end of the day, it still looked quite fresh. There is a flip side: you may not get long-lasting results without a setting spray if you have oily skin. After completing my look, I experimented and decided to go without applying a setting spray. The matte finish lasted for about six hours before oil started to shine through around my t-zone area–which is still a pretty impressive amount of time.

The Value: Pricey, but a little goes a long way

Let's be honest; this foundation is not the easiest on the pockets. Its retail price is $45, not including shipping and handling. For the price, you're getting one fluid ounce of product. However, it doesn't take more than a few good pumps for full coverage. Personally, one bottle stretched over three months and I used it often. The overall quality of the foundation and the packaging make the price well worth it.

Similar Products: You have options

Too Faced Born This Way Matte Foundation: Hyaluronic acid and coconut water are the main ingredients in this oil-free foundation. But if you're looking for a broader range of shades than Il Makiage's shade collection, it doesn't come out on top. Born This Way Matte Foundation ($40, 1fl oz.) offers 35 different shades, while Il Makiage provides 50.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation: This foundation is formulated for a hydrating, matte finish with its grapeseed oil and hyaluronic acid pairing. What does it have that Il Makiage doesn't? You get a little more bang for your bucks. The Pro Filt'r Foundation typically markets at $38 for 1.08 fl oz. Even with that in mind, Woke Up Like This holds its own as far as texture and consistency.

