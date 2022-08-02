The Iconic London Illuminator Liquid Highlight is the perfect product for a radiant summer glow. I love how versatile it is, and find applying it to my cheekbones, collarbone, shoulders, and nose creates an ideal sun-kissed touch. It's a little pricey, but it's worth every penny.

Summer is arguably the official season of the glow, and it’s time to get our highlighter collection together. I need a glow that makes a statement that's sure to be seen. I’ve tried all kinds of highlighters over the years—from creams and liquids to powders and metallics, every type has helped me to create a radiant finish. However, recent trends have been changing my approach to makeup. The concept of the “clean girl look” or “less is more” has taught many of us that fewer makeup products can be good for the skin while providing the perfect confidence boost.

This summer, I want a highlighter that enhances my skin without overloading it with products, ideally a liquid formula that makes me look as if I'm radiating from within. Liquid highlighters are so versatile—they can highlight areas of your face like your cheekbones, nose, upper lip, and forehead, but they're also great for use on your body. The result is dewy, shimmery, and lightweight—everything I love about a summer glow.

A glow that makes you feel like an icon is the ultimate goal, so I was curious if Iconic London's Illuminator Liquid Highlight in Glow would accomplish this for me. I had been watching people rave about this product for a while, so I was so excited to try it out and see if it's worth the hype. Keep reading for my full verdict on this glow-enhancing formula.

Uses: An illuminating liquid highlighter that adds a glow boost to your cheekbones, shoulders, or any part of the face or body that you desire. Hero ingredients: Green tea leaf extract, chamomile extract, vitamin E About the brand: Iconic London was founded a little over six years ago by Jade Elliot. The brand is best known for its glow-enhancing products, which have gained popularity for their ability to make the wearer feel as good as they look. Today the brand is available worldwide, counting celebrities and beauty enthusiasts alike as fans.

About My Skin: Dry and could use a glow boost

After a long stretch of colder months, my skin hasn’t seen too many days of sun, so it could use a glow heading into summer. I typically use a combination of moisturizers, serums, sunscreens, and plenty of water to keep my skin hydrated. Since I have dry skin, it often needs a little extra help to create the glowing finish I want. I find liquid highlighters to be great for adding a bit of radiance, so I was excited to see if Iconic London's iteration would impress me.

The Ingredients: Light attractors and skin benefits

If you're a fan of products that benefit the skin while adding your desired look, Iconic London's Illuminator is a great highlighter option for your routine. The liquid formula features green tea leaf extract to protect skin with antioxidants, chamomile extract to soothe your complexion, and vitamin E for moisture and barrier health. It also includes titanium dioxide, which I've mostly seen before in mineral sunscreens. When I looked into it here, I learned that as a natural mineral that attracts light, it can be great for brightening and highlighting effects.

How to Apply: Blend into targeted areas

The beauty of liquid highlighters is that you can use them in many different ways. The most common areas to highlight are the cheekbones, nose, collarbones, and cupid's bow, though you can apply the product wherever you could use a glow boost. I used my fingers to blend in this highlighter, as I found it gave me more control than doing it with a brush and created a more luminous finish. In my experience, when you blend a liquid highlighter with a beauty blender or brush, it limits the amount of highlight that ends up where you want it. Trust me: The magic is in your fingers.

While playing around with Iconic London's Illuminator, I realized another great way to use this product is by mixing it with other skincare or makeup products. You can add this highlighter to your foundation, moisturizer, or even your sunscreen if you want to add a touch of luxe. I tested this out by mixing the smallest amount into my moisturizer, which is an ideal method if you don't want to wear too much makeup but want a glow that lasts long after your skincare products have sunk in.

The Results: A stunning, seamless glow

There are no words to give Iconic London's Illuminator in Glow justice. How did I miss the hype of this highlighter a few years ago? No matter how you use it, one thing's for sure: this product will give you the light you’ve been looking for.

While I ultimately love this highlighter, when I first tried it, I wasn't too impressed. Luckily, it turned out that I just needed to properly prep my skin in order to get the result I wanted. Once I used it alongside my favorite hydrating skincare products, the highlighter created an absolutely radiant glow, which lasted all day and never became greasy. Lesson learned: While no product will work for absolutely everyone, sometimes changing your application method is all you need to turn something you aren't sure about into your new favorite.

The Value: A bit expensive, but worth every penny

While Iconic London's Illuminator is a standout liquid highlighter, it comes at a pretty steep price, running you $40 for a 0.45-oz. bottle. This is in line with higher-end offerings, and given the small size, the price may not be worth it if you're on a budget and use highlighter regularly. If you have the coin and want to make the investment, I do think it's worth it because of the excellent quality. Buy the highlighter, boost your glow, and be the light.

