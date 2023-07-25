10 Iced Coffee Manicures That Are Keeping Us Cool This Summer

So often, we gain nail inspo from everyday culinary experiences. Just this year, there's been J.Lo's viral peaches and cream manicure, the celebrity obsession with blueberry milk nails, and the trend to rule them all, glazed donut nails. And now we have yet another edible inspiring our nails—only this time, it's even more universally adored. That's right: We're talking about iced coffee manicures.
Much like coffee nails, their deeper-toned cousin, iced coffee nails can be achieved with all-over shades of brown or creative nail art in an array of neutral tones. While some iced coffee manicures feature swirls cosplaying as cream settling into java, others use coffee-esque shades to achieve popular nail trends, such as croc prints or double French manis.
Ready to give this new nail trend a try? Ahead, find 10 pretty iced coffee nail art ideas to get your creative juices flowing.
Iced Coffee Gradient Double French Mani
Double French manicures add a dainty, modern twist to the classic by incorporating ultra-thin arches beneath the main French tip. While the design looks lovely in a single color, it's even more alluring in a gradient. To get this look, you'll need Lights Lacquer Nail Polishes ($11) in the shades Espresso, Americano, and Iced Latte.
Iced Coffee Hearts
Prefer to drink your iced coffee black (or with very little milk)? Recreate the premise on your nails by sticking to a darker brown color palette, with a few hints of caramel mixed in for good measure. We particularly like how the richer shades of brown pair together in this groovy heart mani.
Iced Coffee Croc
Love an iced coffee but need an iced matcha switch-up now and again? Consider copying this artistic, multi-colored croc mani, which makes us think of lattes of all kinds. For this set, nail artist Brittney Ellen used a selection of Lights Lacquer Nail Polishes ($11 each). FYI: The brand just launched its new YNBB 3 Sheers Bundle($66), which includes the shades Mrs. Robinson and Mrs. Bennet—used in this look—and four other sheer coffee-esque colors.
Tortoiseshell Swirl Nails
This tortoiseshell nail art is giving iced coffee energy. The half-and-half swirl reminds us of a lightly creamed espresso topped off with rich vanilla sweet cream foam. One word: Delicious.
Caramel Drizzle Nails
Dreaming of an ice-cold caramel macchiato with extra caramel drizzle on top? This rich brown swirl mani will make that vision come to life each time you look at your nails. Between the groovy swirls and the colors, we're getting big retro vibes here.
Chocolate Drip Nails
These two-toned brown nails might be inspired by chocolate, but they make us think of the syrup dripping down the edges of a Java Chip Frappuccino. To adopt the look, start with a subtle metallic champagne or rose gold polish, then top it off with a dark chocolate brown.
That First Sip Feeling
You know that first sip of a Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso topped off with vanilla sweet cream foam—that feeling of pure delight? This manicure is that, in nail form. That swirls, the subtle metallics, the stars—it's a dreamy combo that has us craving an iced coffee.
Iced Coffee Spill
Add an iced coffee flair to your regular white French manicure by incorporating a wave of caramel, mocha, or hazelnut color onto each nail. The end look is undeniably chic.
Melted Iced Coffee
An iced coffee nail look doesn't have to require a trip to the salon. It can be as simple as picking out the perfect brown polish. Here, Essie Nail Lacquer ($7) in the shade Coconuts For You is at play, and it reminds us of the half-drank, inevitably melted iced coffee that sits on our desks at the end of the day. Surely you know the one.