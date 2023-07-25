10 Iced Coffee Manicures That Are Keeping Us Cool This Summer

So often, we gain nail inspo from everyday culinary experiences. Just this year, there's been J.Lo's viral peaches and cream manicure, the celebrity obsession with blueberry milk nails, and the trend to rule them all, glazed donut nails. And now we have yet another edible inspiring our nails—only this time, it's even more universally adored. That's right: We're talking about iced coffee manicures.

Much like coffee nails, their deeper-toned cousin, iced coffee nails can be achieved with all-over shades of brown or creative nail art in an array of neutral tones. While some iced coffee manicures feature swirls cosplaying as cream settling into java, others use coffee-esque shades to achieve popular nail trends, such as croc prints or double French manis.

Ready to give this new nail trend a try? Ahead, find 10 pretty iced coffee nail art ideas to get your creative juices flowing.