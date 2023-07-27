Ice Spice's Mismatched Duck Nails Are a Y2K Dream

Ice Spice is doubling down on a divisive Y2K nail trend. The rap princess recently wore the Gen-Z revived duck nails, also called flare nails, when she performed two of her hit songs at the BET Awards in June, sporting a Hello Kitty, zebra print, and bow-encrusted iteration of the shape on stage and the red carpet.



With the release of the music video for her new song “Deli,” Miss Spice is keeping the duck nail flying with a multi-colored, mismatched version combining a handful of clashing colors and patterns in a way only The People’s Princess could pull off.



The manicure, which she showed off up close in an Instagram post on Jul 26, was long and flared. The flare started at the tip of her nails, where they fanned out to be wider than the width of the tips of her fingers.



Each of her nails donned a different design than the last; however, it was identical to the design on the coordinating finger on her other hand. Her pointer finger had a base of blue and pink tie-dye, with two swirling lines of crystals running horizontally across her nail. Her middle finger was seriously fierce—containing a base of pink and yellow tiger print under a bedazzled heart, and a tip filled with animal-accurate tiger print.



Her ring finger was an abstract duck-shaped French nail with a gem at the nail bed and a green, pink, and black colored cheetah print making up the tip. Her pinky had a base layer of hot pink with a giant black star containing a gem in the middle, and, last but not least, her thumb was zebra print with a giant gem at the bed of her nail.



Duck nails, thanks in part to Spice and other rappers like Yung Baby Tate, have had a resurgence in popularity with Gen Z, who see the nail shape as an emblem of the late '90s and early 2000s aesthetics they couldn’t participate in the first time around. Now, as teenagers and young adults, they are bringing their favorite parts of the era back with new twists, like Ice’s mismatched iteration.



Obviously, she wore the look to shake around in a deli, wearing the nail style with a quintessential Y2K outfit—ultra mini shorts, with her pink panties showing (a nod to the song's lyrics), a bedazzled tank top, and her iced-out necklace fittingly featuring “Princess” as a pendant.



Her “hundred bands and Chanel-y” were also on display holding stacks of cash with her two Chanel purses as she posed for the camera licking the cash and with her signature auburn hair in a pin-straight middle part.