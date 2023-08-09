On top of dominating the charts and asserting herself as the rapper to watch, Ice Spice has been killing the nail game. She's singlehandedly revived duck nails, and worn them in everything from mismatched Y2K styles to hot pink Hello Kitty iterations. She wore a bedazzled Barbie manicure in her music video “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj. And now, she's celebrating her first-ever award with literal It-girl nails—an ultra-long, light blue manicure.



On August 8, Ice Spice attended Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Awards, where she received her first-ever award for Rookie of the Year.



To accept the award, she rolled up with long, picture-perfect nails. Her tips extended long past her fingers, and were square-shaped and the faintest of teal, like a Tiffany blue meets blueberry milk shade.

Spice's nail artist Sreynin Peng used all PLA products to get the look. She started by prepping the rapper's nails with the Base Coat ($12). Then, she went in with three coats of the Gel Polish ($13) in the aptly-named shade It-Girl for the light blue color. To seal the look and lock it in place, Peng finished the look with the Non-Wipe Top Coat ($12). Peng said that the shade was "a perfect fit for the look we created," and Spice's nails were the perfect fit for a night celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.

Ice Spice's light blue nails perfectly matched the Vivienne Westwood clutch she carried on the carpet, and coordinated with her signature orange hair and edgy-chic ensemble.



Her outfit was also all-Vivienne Westwood, all-plaid, and nearly all gray—save for the blue, amber, and white accents within the plaid. The top was an off-the-shoulder corset top with ruffles along the small sleeves for drama. Her skirt was ultra-mini, with a slit up the side of her leg and a decorative belt-like flap hanging just next to the slit. She layered the skirt on top of sheer black tights and ultra-platform black heels—archive Vivienne Westwood, of course—posing for pictures on the red carpet in the fierce ensemble.



As for her glam, it was classic and simple, she opted for a thin cat eye, blush, and muted pink lipstick with a glossy finish. The final touches? One of her signature chains—an iced-out Cuban link connected with equally as iced-out hearts—and a matching silver heart ring.