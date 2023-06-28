Ice Spice Brought Back a Divisive Y2K Nail Trend

Chances are, if you've looked outside, opened social media, or breathed oxygen in the past few months, a billboard, photo, or hit song by Ice Spice was somewhere within reach. On June 25, the "People's Princess," as her devoted fan base calls her, reached a new peak when she performed two of her hits at the BET Awards, wearing throwback duck nails.



The nail look is nothing new; in fact, the flared shape was one of the go-to nail silhouettes of the '90s and early 2000s. The trend died out quickly, with many considering it one of the ugliest shapes of all time. However, Gen Z, which Miss Spice finds herself a part of, has recently revived the flared duck nail style thanks in part to their obsession with the Y2K aesthetics that they couldn't participate in fully the first time around.



Getty Images

Ice's rendition of the newly-trendy-again nails was a full maximalist moment, and also, fittingly, a bit Barbiecore too, as the rapper just released her music video with Nicki Minaj for "Barbie World (with Aqua)" off of the heavily anticipated Barbie movie soundtrack. ln the video, she debuted a pastel pink bob and another blinged-out nail look.



At the awards, Ice wore the medium-length flared nails both on the carpet and on stage. She embellished the pink polish with zebra print tips, gem-encrusted bows on her ring fingers, and 3D Hello Kitty charms on her middle fingers.



Getty Images

Of course, she had to pair the iced-out nails with equally iced-out jewelry, walking the red carpet with three thick diamond-encrusted rings, a matching bracelet, and a diamond cross necklace. When she switched into her on-stage ensemble, she ditched one of her rings and swapped the cross for her signature necklace: a thick chain with a huge diamond-encrusted replica of her face in a Power Puff Girls style.



Getty Images

To go with the bling, Ice wore a skin-tight black dress that featured a corset top and lace detail skirt, showing some skin with some see-through fabric cutouts. However, on stage, she switched from red carpet regal to cool girl with a two-piece distressed patchwork set. The set was gray, white, and pink and consisted of a mini skirt and bra that she paired with a blinged-out pink western-style belt, fishnet leggings, pastel pink leg warmers, and matching Givenchy boots.



Though the rising superstar didn't walk away with any of the four awards she was nominated for, she did prove, once again, she's the one to watch for style inspo and beyond.