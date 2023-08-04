This Is the Exact Pink Eyeliner Ice Spice Wears in the "Barbie World" Video

Ice Spice knows what she likes when it comes to her signature look. She's stuck with her bright copper hair since she entered the limelight (though she's taken to switching out her curls for long extensions), she loves a "duck" shaped nail, and you can almost always catch her with her cartoon Ice Spice logo chain on. She's also a huge fan of the color pink, most recently wearing a ballet pink winged eyeliner in music videos and beyond—and her makeup artist just revealed the product she uses for Ice's signature look.

Ice Spice’s long-time makeup artist Karina Milan took to her Instagram stories to share the secret to the rapper’s candy-colored liner looks: the about-face Matte Fluid Eye Paint ($16). “As far as colored eyeliners, I almost always use [the about-face] matte fluid eye paints using a fine nail art brush,” writes Milan. "The pigment is strong, they dry down quickly and do not smudge or crack."

Most notably, Milan used the liner on set for the “Barbie World” music video in the shade On Pointe, which she says is one of Ice's favorite shades. In the video, Ice Spice wears a Chanel pink tweed skirt suit over a bikini top full of glitzy embellishments and trinkets. Her makeup features cherry cola lips, feathery brows, and a two-toned wing with black liner along the lash line and pink liner directly above. But Miss Spice has worn this shade outside the video, including to the BET Awards and inthe music video for her latest hit, "Deli".

The Barbiecore trend has turned everything imaginable pink, and one of the industries that has been impacted the most is beauty. While adding pops of pink into your blush and lipsticks is simple, incorporating the color into your eye looks can be a bit more of a challenge. If you’re looking to spice (ha, ha) up your eye looks, consider accenting your go-to black eyeliner with a dash of pink. And if you’re after a non-liner look, you can always dab the eye paint into your inner corners for a “watercolor tears” moment.