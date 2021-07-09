11 Derm-Approved Methods to Treat Lip Hyperpigmentation

If you found that you've had to master the art of concealing your lips, chances are you're dealing with a darkening of the area known as lip hyperpigmentation. Consultant dermatologist Mara Weinstein, MD, explains lip hyperpigmentation happens due to increased melanin deposits in the lip and says it can be caused by "several reasons including smoking, trauma, inflammatory reactions (such as food allergy), medications, and sun exposure."

Ryan Turner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, tells us "upper-lip hyperpigmentation is most often the result of the medical condition known as melasma." He adds, "Anyone can experience melasma, but it can be seen at higher frequencies in skin of color and women." The good news is, regardless of the root cause, lip hyperpigmentation can be corrected. Ahead, we tapped three derms for their tips in treating your pigmented pout. Scroll through for their advice.