The "Hush Cut" Is About to Be Everywhere This Fall—Here's How to Get the Look

If you're looking to elevate your haircut, allow us to introduce you to the latest viral trend, the "hush cut." This fall, it's going to be all about layers and bangs when it comes to the hair, and the hush cut combines these two trends. "The term 'hush' signifies the understated, low-key elegance of the cut," L'Oréal Professionnel global ambassador Min Kim explains. "It's an ideal option for those who want a refreshed look without drastically changing their hair length."

Briana Dunning, a celebrity hairstylist at Striiike in Beverly Hills, adds, "A hush cut can work for people who have natural waves in their hair or people with straighter hair who don't mind styling." So, what exactly is a hush cut, and how can you achieve the look? Ahead, read through our full breakdown of the hush cut trend.

Meet the Expert Briana Dunning is a celebrity hairstylist at Striiike in Beverly Hills.

Min Kim is a celebrity colorist and L'Oréal Professionnel global ambassador.

What Is a Hush Cut?

A hush cut is all about embracing layers. "A hush cut is a modern and versatile haircut that aims to achieve a balance between length and style," Kim says. Dunning adds, "The hush cut started as a Korean hair trend, featuring medium or longer layers (depending on your hair length), usually with wispy 'see-through' bangs and face-framing layers. The weight on top is maintained and creates movement throughout the mid-lengths and ends of the hair."

Behind the Trend

As Dunning mentioned, the hush cut first gained popularity in Korea and has since spread worldwide. Some celebrities who have worn the hush cut include Rihanna, Hoyeon Jung, Billie Eilish, and Wendy from Red Velvet. "The trend caught on quickly due to its adaptability for various hair types and the growing preference for effortless, lived-in looks," Kim says.

To date, the term "hush cut" has 84 million views and counting on TikTok. "I first noticed the hush cut on TikTok; it's become pretty huge," Dunning shares. "I think the popularity is due to two things. One, it's a great way to transition out of the short layers on top that come with a shag or wolf cut. And secondly, it's an easy maintenance cut for people with one-length hair and are looking for a change without sacrificing length."

Do Hush Cuts Work for All Hair Types?

Getty Images / Samir Hussein

Hush cuts are a versatile style that can work for a variety of people. "A hush cut can work well for a wide range of face shapes, as it's customized to flatter individual features," Kim shares. "It's particularly suited for those with medium to long hair who want to maintain length while adding dimension and movement."

However, you might have to tweak the haircut if you have super fine or curly hair. "Individuals with very curly or extremely fine hair might need a variation of the cut to ensure the best results," Kim says.

Dunning also cautions against getting a hush cut if you have fine, straight hair. "I would not recommend this cut to someone who has pretty straight hair and does not like styling it," she notes. "People with fine hair also need to be wary [when getting this haircut] to ensure they aren't losing too much weight at the bottom of the hair, which can create a stringy look."

How to Ask For a Hush Cut

If you're ready to take the plunge and get a hush cut, ensure you're clear with your stylist about what you want. "Ask for a hush cut with subtle long layers and face-framing layers, as well as long, face-framing fringe or bangs," Kim says. "Mention that you want a low-maintenance style with a focus on enhancing your hair's natural texture and movement."

It also can't hurt to show inspo pics. "The best thing to do is to bring visual examples of the cut you are looking for," Dunning notes. "Since this could be tricky to explain to your hairstylist, just show examples of videos or pictures you like."

How to Maintain and Style a Hush Cut

With hush cuts, practice makes perfect, and you'll probably work through a bit of trial and error before you find your styling stride. Kim suggests using a few key products to make the entire process seamless: "Start by applying a small amount of L'Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Leave-In Cream ($35) to damp hair, focusing on the mid-lengths to ends. Blow-dry your hair using a round brush for gentle volume and movement. For added texture and definition, you can use a curling wand to create loose waves, accentuating the layers and angles of the cut."

As far as maintenance goes, you'll want to get regular trims. "Hush cuts are designed to be low maintenance in mind," Kim says. "The subtle layers and versatile styling options allow for effortless day-to-day wear. Regular trims every 8-10 weeks will help maintain the shape and prevent split ends."

