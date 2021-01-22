In the beauty world, Shiseido is known for developing state-of-the-art formulas (like the cult-favorite Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream), as well as placing heavy emphasis on self-expression and celebrating your inner and outer beauty. So it makes sense why the brand tapped model and actress Hunter Schafer to be the brand’s Global Makeup Ambassador last summer. One scroll through the Euphoria star's Instagram page will show you how she uses makeup artistry as a tool to highlight her individuality, making her the perfect spokesperson for the brand.

Shiseido recently rolled out two ground-breaking launches: the Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer ($36) and Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation ($47), which both promise formulas that work to lift, illuminate, and transform your skin. To help the brand celebrate the launch of the new foundation and primer, Schafer and Shiseido Makeup Global Artistic Director James Boehmer hopped on a Zoom call for an exciting conversation about all things beauty. During the chat, Schafer candidly opened up about her makeup journey, go-to products, the future of beauty, and more. Ahead, discover the four beauty truths Schafer revealed during her Zoom.