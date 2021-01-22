In the beauty world, Shiseido is known for developing state-of-the-art formulas (like the cult-favorite Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream), as well as placing heavy emphasis on self-expression and celebrating your inner and outer beauty. So it makes sense why the brand tapped model and actress Hunter Schafer to be the brand’s Global Makeup Ambassador last summer. One scroll through the Euphoria star's Instagram page will show you how she uses makeup artistry as a tool to highlight her individuality, making her the perfect spokesperson for the brand.
Shiseido recently rolled out two ground-breaking launches: the Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer ($36) and Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation ($47), which both promise formulas that work to lift, illuminate, and transform your skin. To help the brand celebrate the launch of the new foundation and primer, Schafer and Shiseido Makeup Global Artistic Director James Boehmer hopped on a Zoom call for an exciting conversation about all things beauty. During the chat, Schafer candidly opened up about her makeup journey, go-to products, the future of beauty, and more. Ahead, discover the four beauty truths Schafer revealed during her Zoom.
Your foundation should do more than just cover
Shafer expressed that when she's able to present herself in a way that allows her inner and outer beauty to shine through is when she feels most radiant. That's why she prefers to wear weightless, skin-like foundations like Shiseido's Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation ($47). "This foundation launch is so exciting just because it’s really important to me that you can see me under whatever I’m wearing. The foundation [makes me feel] like I’m there, I’m present, and you can see me through it." The newly-released complexion product uses impressive light-adjusting technology to address three major skincare concerns that reduce radiance: fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and lack of collagen.
Don't be afraid to evolve your beauty philosophy
As she's grown and evolved, Schafer's approach to makeup has changed as well. "I've had a fun journey with makeup in that it was something that was kind of out of necessity at first, and I was feeling like I really needed to play into looking a certain way," Schafer explains. "As I’ve gotten more comfortable with it, I think it’s become something that’s more in line with an artistic expression over the years, which is really how I like to work with it now. It’s is like an act of play and just having fun and treating my face almost as I would treat my sketchbook or something." The biggest lesson she's learned is how you choose to express yourself through beauty is your decision and yours alone.
Ignore beauty rules
If she were stuck on a desert island, there is one beauty product she'd want to have with her: eyeliner. "I would say eyeliner because my favorite past time makeup moment is when I’m just playing with the Kajal Ink Artist Shadow, Liner, Brow ($25) and can just draw designs on my face." Her desert island beauty pick is a winner in our book because it's a four-in-one product. You can choose to use it for eyeliner, kajal, eyeshadow, or brow color, and it boasts 12-hour waterproof wear.
Use makeup to change your mood
When asked about her predictions on what's next in beauty, Schafer shared that she envisions a future that celebrates everyone's personal and unique expressions of beauty. "Ideally, culture is moving toward something free and more experimental," Schafer says. "I think in this time when we are not going places or putting on looks for an event or a night out, a lot of it is for ourselves right now. A lot of my friends are playing with makeup, not because they are going anywhere, but just to feel cute and like themselves in their room or home or wherever they are. I think that’s breeding this space where anything can fly, and it's less about looking like one sort of beautiful or pretty person. It's more about just being yourself."