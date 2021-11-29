Model Hunter McGrady Embraces Skinimalism With Her "Quick and Impactful" Routine

If you're looking for some advice, Hunter McGrady is your girl. The model, designer, podcast host, (and new mom to Hudson) wears many hats but always manages to keep it raw and real with her almost one million Instagram followers. On a daily basis, you might hear McGrady share candid takes on all topics, from motherhood struggles to career challenges. That's why she's loved by so many and continues to be a go-to source for all things self-care. For many, McGrady is also known for breaking boundaries in the fashion industry as Sport's Illustrated's "curviest model" and inspiring people worldwide to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

In celebration of her partnership with Olay, McGrady sat down with us to share her skincare secrets and advice for those struggling with self-love. Keep reading for all the details.



About Her Skin



I have combination skin, and I definitely struggle with rosacea and dullness!



How She Got Into Skincare

My grandmother actually got me into skincare at a young age. She would use Oil of Olay (they dropped the Oil forever ago, but my grandma still calls it that!), and she always had the jar of it on her counter.



Her Morning Vs. Nighttime Routine



I am a new mom now, so I have had to make my routine easy and accessible. I typically use a gentle face wash, and then I have been using the Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 line for morning time. The Vitamin C Moisturizer ($39) is incredible and really helps with bringing some brightness back into my skin. At nighttime, I will use the Olay Retinol Serum ($44).



The One Skincare Step She Never Skips

Moisturizer!



How Her Routine Changed Over Time



I have had to narrow it down. When I was younger, I had such an extensive skincare regime because that’s what I saw all the beauty bloggers doing, but I realized that If I have a couple of really great products, I don’t need all the extras.



The Ingredient That Made The Biggest Difference

Vitamin C! It has helped my redness tremendously.



The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received



My grandma told me if I remember one thing in life, it is to moisturize daily and wear sunscreen. Grandma is never wrong! She always makes time to moisturize and never skips sunscreen. It’s the reason she looks so fabulous.

Her Skincare Pet Peeve

When products cost so much money, but I can get the same result (if not better) from a less expensive product.



Her Most Used Product

I have a lip balm in every single room of my house. My lips are always nourished.

The One Thing That’s Been in Her Routine The Longest

Olay Regenerist ($39)—I have been using it since high school.

The Product She's Loving Right Now

I just got the Rare Beauty Mascara ($20), and it is absolutely incredible. It makes your lashes a mile long.

Her Biggest Skincare Struggle



I would say acne and rosacea. I never miss a day on my routine, even if I have gotten home from a long night out. I always take my makeup off and do my routine—no matter how tired I am.

How Her Routine Has Changed Since Becoming A New Mom

I have had to make it quick and impactful!

Her Biggest Piece of Advice for Self-Love

I had to fall to get back up—meaning I didn’t always love my body. I still have moments that I don’t because I’m human. I knew I didn’t want to stay in that mindset, though, so I made a change and got into therapy and leaned into positive affirmations and nourishing my body and mind. Self-love is a journey. You don’t just wake up and feel confident! It is a mountain you’re constantly climbing that has lots of twists and turns and rocks to climb, but the view at the top is beautiful. Give yourself grace because it is a journey, a lifelong journey.



