Humanrace’s New Body Cream Is Like a Humidifier in a Jar

Humanrace successfully entered the body care industry in November 2021, when Body Bars were introduced to the brand and sold out in less than 24 hours.

On March 31, the brand will expand further into body care with the release of its third product in the category, the Humidifying Body Cream ($54), which captures the same benefits of tropical, humid climates as the brand's best-selling Humidifying Face Cream, but now for the body.

According to Rachel Muscat, Co-Founder and President of Humanrace, the Humidifying Body Cream was a natural next step for the brand after the positive response to our first foray into body care last year. “We believe that our customers and subscribers truly understand the importance of integrating the time for a routine into their daily lives, and we are eager for them to discover and incorporate this third step into their everyday body care ritual,” she shared about the new launch.

Ahead, learn more about the body cream that promises to provide skin with long-lasting and nourishing hydration.

Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream $54.00 Shop

The Inspiration

As a proponent of self-care, Co-Founder Pharrell Williams felt it was essential to create the Humidifying Body Cream because he, too, enjoys his alone time. “I carve out time each morning to take care of myself, and it's important when moisturizing to not just focus on the face, but the entire body as well," he said about the new product.

Inspired by the Humidifying Face Cream from the brand's three-step skincare routine, the body cream captures all of the benefits of humidity in a jar. “Humidity brings essential moisture to the skin that you may otherwise be missing living in a dry climate,” Williams says before adding, “the body cream keeps skin hydrated, nourished, and soft every time you use it.”

The Formula

Developed in collaboration with Williams’ long-term dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, MD, the Humidifying body care is a face-grade product for the skin on your body. It’s formulated with ingredients that follow EU standards. The body cream includes all the firming, smoothing, and repairing benefits of Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol. “It is plant-derived, gentler, yet equally as effective as retinol. It helps to improve the skin’s elasticity, texture, and tone while offering firming benefits,” says Dr. Jones. “Unlike retinol, Bakuchiol is tolerated by all skin types, even sensitive skin.”

Humanrace

With the goal to maximize your hydration, the brand relied on its signature powerhouse ingredient, Snow Mushroom Extract, which Dr. Jones shares do so thanks to its small molecular size that can easily penetrate the skin.

The formula also utilizes peptides to strengthen the skin barrier and visibly smooth skin, shea butter for moisturization, and vitamin E to soothe skin. “We want to take care of our bodies in the same way that we care for our faces by using high-quality, thoroughly evaluated ingredients.” Dr. Jones concludes in the press release.

The Humidifying Body Cream is packaged in a 51% post-consumer recycled refillable jar to encourage consumers to reduce the usage of single-use plastic products. Starting March 31, The Humidifying Body Cream ($54) will launch alongside the Humidifying Body Cream Refill ($50) exclusively Humanrace.com.

My Review

Because I take my self-care seriously, I'm picky about the body butters, lotions, and balms I use. Since I have dry skin, I'm always on the lookout for products that provide maximum hydration without leaving a sticky, greasy, or oily film behind.

When I warmed my palms together to rehydrate my skin, I instantly knew that this wasn't too thick or would leave behind an unpleasant feeling. I was both pleased and surprised to discover that the body cream had a buttery texture that provided instant moisture.

Overall, the body cream provided instant gratification, leaving me feeling radiant from the inside out. To put it simply, I was brimming with positivity.