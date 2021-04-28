8 Reasons Hula Hooping Is an Amazing Low-Impact Workout

If you think hula hoops are relegated to your childhood, think again. Hula hooping is a fantastic low-impact workout that gets your heart rate up while strengthening your core and much more. If you are looking for a way to mix up your activity and maybe get a little nostalgic, hula hooping is worth a shot. Especially since you can find adult-sized and weighted hoops specifically designed to ensure a challenging workout. To learn the best benefits of hula hooping, we spoke to Sandra Gail Frayna, sports physical therapist at Hudson-Premier PT, and Nick Topel, ISSA-certified personal trainer at Model Trainers.

Read on to learn why fitness experts recommend hula hooping as a way to stay fit.