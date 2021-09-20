Huda Kattan Credits Honey and the Toner She’s Been Using for 12 Years for Her Signature Glow

The word “mogul” gets thrown around conversationally, especially in reference to mega-influencers and their brands. But perhaps no person embodies the word more fully than Huda Kattan. She built Huda Beauty, a renowned color cosmetics brand known for inclusive shades and the founder’s signature glow. And then there’s Wishful, her skincare offering that helps build her signature "Huda Glow" from the inside out. All the while, she features her darling daughter and supportive husband, highlighting the importance of the ever-elusive work-life balance.

After years of testing and developing beauty products, it's safe to say Huda knows how to spot a great product. Lucky for us, the entrepreneur partnered with Ipsy to bring together all her favorites in one affordable (just $55 for the Glam Bag X) place. “I love the idea of being able to share my favorite picks with our audiences—it’s such a cool way to connect and share the beauty products that I’m currently loving with the beauty community,” Kattan shares.

In fact, she's been a fan of Ipsy for years, so this collaboration was a natural progression. "One of our Huda Beauty palettes was in the very first Glam Bag X collection, and I’m thrilled to now have a collection of my own," says Kattan. (Bonus: you can enter this giveaway for a chance to win a $10K plus Beauty Bundle from Ipsy.)

Read on for skincare favorites, beauty insights, and how to secure your very own Glam Bag X—all curated by Huda herself.

On Building a Beauty Legacy

"Building a legacy in beauty means everything to me. Beyond just the products that we create, I want to have been a part of a conversation that challenges the status quo of social constructs that have been so deeply ingrained into the beauty world."

Her Beauty Advice for Her Daughter

"I would want her to know that she is perfectly beautiful no matter what and that no stitch of makeup could possibly change that. To me, beauty is something that comes from within and the most beautiful thing is showing kindness and compassion to others."

The Best Skincare Advice She’s Received

"When I learned the importance of double-cleansing, that was a huge game-changer for me."

About Her Skin

"I have dry/combination skin that’s pretty acne-prone. Once I find a routine or a product that works for me, I stick to it for a very long time. I’ve been using the Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 ($18) for almost 12 years—I haven’t been able to find a toner that keeps my breakouts at bay the way this does."

The Ingredient That’s Made the Biggest Difference

"Definitely honey! I’ve been obsessed with honey since I was a teenager doing DIYs, and I haven’t stopped using it. It’s such a great ingredient that’s packed with so much goodness. That's why I've loaded up so many of our Wishful and Huda Beauty products with it! One of my favorites is our Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer ($43) because it brightens and rehydrates my skin, and it's got a healthy dose of niacinamide to even out pigmentation."

On Skincare as Self-Care

"My skincare routine is actually a huge part of self-care for me, and it’s such an important part of my daily routine. I prioritize it and make time for skin care, no matter how hectic the day is. And it’s one of the few moments that I make sure that I keep for myself throughout the day."

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

"I’m obsessed with essences. I find that it makes any skincare that I apply on top of it penetrate the skin so much better. I couldn’t go a day without essence. I also can’t imagine going a day without our Wishful Thirst Trap Juice Serum ($19). It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, so I love how hydrated and plump my skin feels after using it."

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

"My skincare hasn’t changed much over the years. I try to keep my routine simple and do it religiously. I do introduce new products over time, but I try not to introduce my skin to several new products at the same time."

The Skincare Mistake to Avoid

"A mistake that I have made throughout my skincare journey is layering my products in the wrong order. Once I learned which order I should be layering my skincare, that made a world of difference in how effective my routine was."

The Products That Have Made the Biggest Difference

"I wouldn’t mention this unless I absolutely loved it, but I have to say that our Wishful Honeywhip Peptide Moisturizer ($43) is the product that I’ve hands down been obsessed with the most lately. It is a delicious cream formula that’s super soothing and extremely moisturizing with powerful extracts of Manuka Honey, Collagen, and Peptides to keep your skin firm and plump throughout the day.

"And this definitely isn’t new, but I’m still as obsessed with our Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub ($43) as the day that we created it! It’s been super key in warding off any pigmentation and texture that my skin has, and I use it several times a week."



