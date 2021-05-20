The Five Beauty Products Responsible for Huda Kattan's Glow

Beauty icon Huda Kattan is expanding her empire. With the launch of GLOWISH, her clean, accessible new line, the mogul has proven she's an expert about more than just “cake face” makeup. She wants everyone to feel "effortlessly confident in your own, natural skin," which requires expert knowledge of the best products the beauty world has to offer. And her 4.15M YouTube subscribers, 2.3M Instagram followers—you get the point—agree.

As you’d imagine, when you’re first up to try the latest and most innovative items on the market, choosing pet products may prove to be a difficult task. “Picking five products was really hard for me,” the beauty founder explains.

Read on for Huda Kattan's vanity must-haves—straight from the comfort of her Dubai studio. From her secret to glowing skin to her most luxurious buy this year, these are Huda Kattan's Just Five Things.

Glowish by Huda Beauty Multidew Skin Tint $37 Shop

“It gives me a healthy-looking glow... hence the word 'glowish,'" says Kattan. The Multidew Skin Tint ($31) officially launches June 1, 2021, on HudaBeauty.com.

Glowish by Huda Beauty Bronzer $31 Shop

“Glowish is packed full of natural ingredients. That's actually one of the ethos of the brand. We want to make sure that everything is natural, also sustainable," says Kattan about the Glowish bronzer.

Lucas Papaw Ointment Pawpaw Cream $7 Shop

To keep her skin soft and radiant, the YouTuber loves the convenience and versatility of Lucas Papaw Ointment ($7). “I put it everywhere,” she tells us about the multi-purpose essential. “I use this on my elbows, on my knees, [and] on my feet. I feel like my feet have become so soft. I swear by this.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Stain $36 Shop

As we all prepare for the summer, lip products are having a moment. “I am obsessed with lip stains, but I have a hard time finding a good one,” she reveals. However, Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Stain ($36) in Chérie has become her “go-to.”

She continues, “when I put it on, people tell me my lips look so sexy and they think it's natural.”

Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set $125 Shop

As for her morning routine, Kattan admits she’s become “obsessed” with the Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set ($125), which was designed with surgical steel and later plated with 18 karat gold.

“During quarantine, I wanted to do cryotherapy at home for myself,” she shared. “I love these because they're extra cold. They're actually kind of a little bit uncomfortable when you're using them, but you kind of get used to it. In the morning, I usually use them like ‘Ooh, ooh, okay, I'm there,’ and then my skin looks great, so that's all worth it.”