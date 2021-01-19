We know the year is just getting started, but Huda Beauty is already helping you step up your makeup game with its new launch.The brand’s newest foundation is a major upgrade on an old favorite, the #FauxFilter Matte Foundation.

The new and improved #FauxFilter Luminous Matte ($40) boasts the full, flexible coverage from the original, but adds a luminous glow and Huda Beauty’s signature #fauxfilter finish to blur texture. The year-round formula is matte, but not drying so you can glow even in mid-winter, plus waterproof and humidity-resistant for summer. Huda Beauty describes it as "life-proof," meaning it can handle (almost) anything 2021 throws your way.

Inspired by loyal fans who were over matte foundations that dried out their skin, the Huda Beauty team gave its original formula a complete overhaul. "Achieving a full beat while leaving skin with a natural-looking luminosity has been one of my hardest beauty quests to date," founder Huda Kattan explains. Along with the "life-proof" properties, the new formula is also fragrance-free and available in nine new shades, bringing it up to 39 shades total. While you can't get your hands on it just yet, it's available on January 25, you can sign up for the waitlist now.

We got the exclusive first look at the brand-new reformulation, and obviously had to test-drive the new formula for ourselves. Read on to see what the Byrdie team thinks of Huda Beauty's new #FauxFilter Luminous Matte.

#FauxFilter Luminous Matte Review #1: Eden

Eden Stuart

Who: Eden Scott, associate editor

Skin type/concerns: For type, I’d say my skin is "on the olier side of combination;" my primary concerns are post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (which I’m experiencing a lot of at the moment–thank you, maskne) and all things pores.

Foundation preference: I typically wear medium coverage foundations with natural finishes; I like to see some skin, so I typically cover my darkest hyperpigmentation with full coverage concealers before applying foundation (a trick I picked up from Lisa Eldridge). My current favorite is actually a member of the Huda Beauty #FauxFilter family: the #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage foundation stick.

I tend to take a two-pronged approach to testing a product: how it stacks up to the claims, and how much I personally enjoyed the final results, even if I had to put in some unexpected work. One thing I picked up on right away were the stark differences between the claims of the #FauxFilter Luminous Matte and the #Faux Filter High Coverage Cream foundations. Where High Coverage is formulated to camouflage imperfections with a soft-focus filter finish, Luminous Matte promises durability, specifically "waterproof, super long wear, transfer-proof, fade-proof, sweat-proof, humidity-proof" coverage.

Upon application, I noticed right away that Luminous Matte wasn’t as full coverage as its predecessor; I could see more of my own skin, which I liked. When I wore the foundation with nothing but the Huda Beauty Water Jelly Hydrating primer, I loved the immediate results and definitely loved how I photographed–like the other products in the range, it certainly lives up to the #FauxFilter name, and my roommate even commented on how it looked like I was wearing a filter. However, as the day wore on, the luminosity turned into straight-up oily, with breakup particularly noticeable on my nose and forehead.

The next day, I decided to try the foundation with my usual "high coverage for oily skin" routine: tacky primer, setting powder, foundation, more setting powder. The result? The same beautiful, filter-effect finish, but with the lasting power promised on the packaging.

Does it live up to the claims? On its own, with my oily skin … not so much. But when I paired with the right products, I found it not only lived up to the claims, but delivered a flawless, photo-friendly base that will make it my absolute go-to for days where I’ll be snapping pics.

Side note: As a devoted sponge user, I was tempted not to use the Build & Buff brush at all. That would have been a mistake: with its super dense bristles, I found that it effectively delivered a streak-free finish. I will 100% be integrating it into my regular beauty routine.

#FauxFilter Luminous Matte Review #2: Chinea

Chinea Rodriguez

Who: Chinea Rodriguez, news writer

Skin type/concerns: Combination, hyperpigmentation

Foundation preference: Luminous, dewy, natural, and medium coverage.

The review: Despite having combination skin that’s usually oily by the end of the day, I don’t typically wear matte or full coverage foundations. I like a buildable coverage with a dewy finish that looks like skin, something I usually don’t expect from a matte foundation. To test this new foundation, I first prepped my skin with the Water Jelly Hydrating Primer ($33) and blended out a pump of the foundation with the Build and Buff Foundation Brush ($33) which has become a regular part of my routine since reviewing the #FauxFilter Foundation Stick.

First impression: it was easy to blend and even easier to layer without caking in places where I needed just a little bit of extra coverage. The finish was more of a natural matte that still glowed in all the right places and stayed a soft matte most of the day. With the soft matte (but not flat) finish, I was able to skip the contour and bronzer I’d use with matte foundations to add dimension back to my face.

By the end of the day, I had a bit of shine on my forehead and cheeks thanks to my combination skin, but it was easy to touch up with powder. Since there were no pool parties on my agenda, I couldn’t test out its waterproof abilities, but it was hard to wash off the back of my hand without my facial cleanser. However, my favorite part of the formula by far was the #fauxfilter blurring, which looked practically airbrushed on camera. While I won’t be reaching for a full coverage foundation for everyday wear, it will definitely my go-to for any photo-ready moments.

#FauxFilter Luminous Matte Review #3: Star

Star Donaldson

Who: Star Donaldson, social media editor

Skin type/concerns: Right now my skin is super textured from some maskne breakouts around my jawline. Typically I have "normal" skin that isn't overtly oily or very dry.

Foundation preference: I prefer foundations that can give me a lit from within look. Anything that can provide coverage but is also light and allows my skin to breathe.

The review: I was pleasantly surprised by how the foundation melted into my complexion. It gives such an even and poreless finish that I felt I didn't even need concealer for my breakout areas. It is more matiffying than it is dewy, which is great for me right now because I find dewier finishes exaggerate my skin's texture. This is a foundation that lays the perfect canvas for a full beat. I found myself contouring more and using a bit of highlighter and blush because my skin looked so even, I wanted to add more dimension—which is a bonus for me! This foundation has earned a spot on my vanity especially as I navigate my maskne.

#FauxFilter Luminous Matte #4: Jaz

Jaz Ortiz

Who: Jaz Ortiz, beauty writer

Skin type/concerns: Normal

Foundation preference: I don’t usually wear foundation, but I swear by Trinny London’s BFF Tinted Serum. It’s tinted, hydrating and super lightweight.

The review: This was my first time using Huda foundation and it lived up to the hype. I preface this review by saying I’m not really big on foundation—only when doing a full glam look—because formulas I’ve used in the past just feel too heavy. Huda’s new formula however, gave me the coverage I wanted for a full beat with none of the heaviness. When I was done doing my makeup here, a friend came by and the first thing she did was comment on how flawless my skin was. I think the Huda foundation made the difference. I tested Huda’s original formula right before trying the new one, and was also impressed. But I did feel the difference in the heaviness between the two versions; I’m sold on the new formula for sure.

The new #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation will be available on January 25 at HudaBeauty.com and Sephora but you can sign up for the waitlist now at HudaBeauty.com.