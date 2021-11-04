Huda Beauty's New Eyeshadow Palette Is Deeply Rooted In Self-Love

Featuring 18 ultra-wearable shades, this palette's shadows blend like butter and last all day. I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a single eyeshadow palette they can use for daytime and nighttime looks.

When Huda Kattan announced she'd be releasing a new eyeshadow palette in November, the news was unsurprisingly met by thousands of enthusiastic comments on Instagram. The Huda Beauty founder and her team have mastered the art of creating richly-pigmented themed palettes, a fact confirmed by the rave reviews each palette has received.

While Kattan has thoughtfully developed each kit, her new Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette is the one she feels most connected to. Over the past few years, the beauty mogul has been on a self-love journey. Kattan says: "In 2017, my life coach asked me, 'Do you love yourself?' I said, 'Of course, I love myself.' And then within seconds, I was crying and saying, 'No, I don't love myself.'"

The path to healing has been emotional for Kattan, forcing her to confront experiences dating back to her childhood. As a child growing up in Cookeville, Tennessee, Kattan was one of few children of color. "Everybody would be like, 'What are you?'" Kattan recalls. "It was an issue for me because I didn't know really know who or what I was. I think my self-love issues stemmed from that time."

For Kattan, rose quartz crystals have been one tool that has helped her throughout her evolution. "When I moved to my new house, I bought so many rose quartz crystals and put them everywhere," she says. "I feel like it's helped with the acceptance part of self-love." Known as the "love stone," rose quartz is one of Kattan's favorite healing crystals because of its purported ability to strengthen relationships (with ourselves and those around us) and channel compassionate, peaceful energy.

Wanting to share the beauty of rose quartz and foster conversations about self-love amongst her followers, Kattan channeled her energy into creating this palette. It boasts 18 rosy and earthy powder shades with empowering names like Mantra and Abundance. Between the stunning pigments and gorgeous rose quartz packaging, I was excited to play with the palette as soon as it arrived. Ahead, read my honest review of the Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette.

Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette Best for: Daytime and nighttime eye looks Clean?: Yes Price: $67 What's Included: Product only About the brand: Huda Beauty launched in 2013 and is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands worldwide, offering high-quality makeup products to build off the influence of founder Huda Kattan's namesake blog. Kattan is one of Time's most influential people on the internet, and the brand has over 49 million followers on Instagram.

About My Eyes: Large lid space

I have fairly large eyes, so there's a lot of space to play with different eyeshadow colors and textures. However, I'm still figuring out what works best for my eye shape. Usually, I play it safe by sweeping one color across my lid. But recently, I've wanted to experiment a bit more, and receiving the Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette was the perfect opportunity to do so.

How to Apply: Fluffy brushes are the way to go

In addition to the palette, I also received the Rose Quartz Brush Set. It comes with a blending, shading, and smudging brush. To create my look, I reached for all three. As someone who is far from an eyeshadow pro, these fluffy synthetic fiber brushes made it easy to build and diffuse the shadows. While you can use a brush to apply all shades, you can also apply some (like Love Stone) with your finger.

The Results: Vibrant, buttery pigment

Olivia Hancock

Having tested dozens of eyeshadow palettes, I can usually tell after the first swipe if I'm going to like it or not. I dipped the blending brush into the shade Happiness for this look and was immediately impressed by how smooth it went on. It blended into my crease like butter, and there was no powdery fallout on my under-eye area. I completed the look by topping my lid with Serenity and Moon Magic (the shimmery marble shade was calling my name).

Each eyeshadow's color payoff was perfect. I've encountered my fair share of patchy and crumbly powder eyeshadows—these are nothing like that. Every color I applied looked vibrant and complimented my complexion. But more importantly, I love that these pigments blend true to color on all skin tones (as exemplified by the swatches on the brand's website). The shadows held up throughout a day's wear, and again, they stayed put so there was no messy fallout or transfer.

The Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette is yet another stellar addition to the Huda Beauty range. If anyone asks me for an eyeshadow palette recommendation, you'll catch me singing the praises of this one.

If you want to create a quick and simple look with the palette, Kattan has a few tips. "Line your eye with Mantra," she says. "It creates the most beautiful smoky line. You can then apply Moon Magic all over the lid and Gratitude on the browbone."

The Value: Worth it

Priced at $67, Huda Beauty's Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette is an investment. However, the brand makes splurging on one of its palettes worth it by delivering high-quality shadows. The palette's 18 pans include matte, metal, metallic, shimmery marble, and glossy shades. The mix of shades and textures makes this a prime palette for daytime and nighttime looks, meaning you'll get your money's worth and then some.

Similar Products: You have options

Morphe 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette: The Morphe 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette ($26) has a comparable color story to the Huda Beauty palette. However, it doesn't have as many finishes. This one includes 35 shadows, boasting a mix of matte and shimmery finishes.

Tarte Tartelette Juicy Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette: This palette also has a slightly similar color story, but on a smaller scale. Featuring 12 shades, the Tarte Tartelette Juicy Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette ($39) includes rosy, bronze, and neutral shades.

