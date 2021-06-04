Huda Beauty’s Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette is perfect for people with hooded eyes like me who need a formula that blends well. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a single eyeshadow palette they can rely on from day through night.

We put the Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

By some sort of miracle, Huda Beauty’s Rose Gold Remastered Palette has managed to restore my faith in powder eyeshadows. As a self-proclaimed shadow hater (I have large, hooded eyes that refuse to play ball with many products and techniques), I was skeptical whether this palette really could live up to the hype. Spoiler: it did. I’m converted and would even go as far as to say I finally can appreciate the power of a good eyeshadow. Keep reading for all the details on why this palette is so good.

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette Best for: All makeup lovers, including those with hooded eyes. Uses: An eyeshadow palette that creates versatile looks to transition seamlessly from day to night. Byrdie Clean? No; contains BHT. Price: $65 About the brand: Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands worldwide, offering high-quality makeup products to build off the influence of founder Huda Kattan's blog of the same name. Kattan is one of Time's most influential people on the internet, and the brand has over 48 million followers on Instagram.

About My Eyes: Hooded Lids

I’ve really tried hard to be an eyeshadow lover, but the shape of my eyes makes it so hard to do so. I have very large eyes that, unsurprisingly, draw a lot of attention to themselves. In hindsight, this is why I’ve tended to steer clear of any experimental eyeshadow looks in fear of accentuating a feature that already stands out so much on its own. My eyes are also hooded, which makes eyeshadow application a total nightmare. As a result, I stick to cream shadows, as I find they blend more easily and I’m not left with an unwanted line. Huda Beauty’s Rose Gold Remastered Palette, however, has made me reconsider this aversion.

How to Apply: Grab your fluffiest brush and blend

My time as a beauty editor has left me equipped with enough eyeshadow brushes to repaint the Notre Dame. With my go-to cream formula, I’m using a stubby brush with tightly packed bristles to ensure ultimate blending power. But with Huda Beauty's Rose Gold Remastered Palette being a powder formula, I decided to reach for my fluffiest Zoeva 221 Luxe Soft Crease Brush to disperse the pigments seamlessly for a soft-focus finish.

As stated, I usually go for cream eyeshadows, so mixing and matching has never been on the agenda. With this palette, I felt like I’d be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t delve into the vast array of shades, so I tried my hand at some of the more experimental colors. If you’ve got deep-set eyes and consider yourself an eyeshadow expert, cut crease till your heart's content, but the neutral tones make this palette beginner-friendly as well.

The Results: A seamless finish

Gabrielle Dyer/Design by Cristina Cianci

So buttery smooth each pan would pass as a pressed mousse, it’s safe to say Huda Beauty's Rose Gold Remastered gave me the most pleasant experience I've ever had with an eyeshadow palette. The shades go on like a velvet veil, and once applied, you can bet it’s going to stay put for the foreseeable future.

The colors are true to the photos online, and though they're basically custom-made for someone with olive skin like myself, they can complement almost all skin tones as well. And as someone who is usually scared of shimmer, I wasn’t intimidated by the sparkly shades.

As previously mentioned, my greatest frustration when applying makeup is unblended eyeshadow, and having hooded eyes makes this all the more tricky. However, these shades blended like a dream, even when combining shades. I didn’t feel like they went on too heavily, either.

I’m not brave enough to wear whimsical glitters across my entire lids, so what worked for me was applying one of the matte shades (either Suede, Coco, Henna, or Sandalwood) into my outer corners and blending until sufficiently blurred. I'd then press one of the shimmers (Moon Dust was my favorite) into the inner corners to brighten my eyes.

The soft-focus finish these eyeshadows provide gave me the confidence to try some of the more vivid shades I wouldn't normally wear, like Maneater and Risqué, and I loved the results.

The Value: Well worth it

With a retail price of $65, Huda Beauty's Rose Gold Remastered Palette isn't the cheapest you can find, but it's actually more affordable than a lot of its competitors—and you get a lot of bang for your buck, too. With 18 pans to play with, you have your pick of matte, pearlescent, and shimmering shades. Compared to Natasha Denona’s Zendo Eyeshadow Palette, which is the same price, this one comes out on top in every way. As well as featuring three more shades, Huda Beauty’s range is much more wearable, in my opinion—when it comes to makeup, blue and green will never be my favorite colors. Knowing this about myself, I usually go for warm shades and neutrals that I'll actually want to use, making Rose Gold Remastered a great pick for me.

Similar Products: You've got options

Too Faced Kitty Likes to Scratch Mini Eyeshadow Palette: The shade range of this Too Faced eyeshadow palette ($27) is similar, just on a much smaller scale, offering a mere eight shades as opposed to Huda Beauty’s 18. That being said, it's a similar value per shade so if you were looking to make a smaller investment and the included warm neutrals satisfy your needs, this could be a great buy.

Sigma Cor-de-Rosa Eyeshadow Palette: Another comparable set of colors with only a few less shades to try, Sigma’s palette ($49) also comes with a brush, making it easy for you to get right to creating looks.