Huda Beauty Just Launched a Glowy Sister to Their TikTok-Famous Concealer

Sure, #BeautyTok has taught the world some unconventional— yet effective— makeup techniques,but the app also serves as a one-stop shop for honest beauty reviews. In the age of de-influencing, content creators can be pretty ruthless in their review videos—but it just means that the products that go viral must be that good. One brand that is constantly on TikTokers lips is Huda Beauty, which happens to make some of the best full-coverage complexion products in the game.

If you’re not a high-coverage lover though, Huda Beauty is expanding its collection today with the GloWish Bright Light Concealer ($27), an undereye concealer that offers natural coverage and a glowing finish. Ahead, everything you need to know about the launch, straight from founder Huda Kattan, plus our honest review.

Huda Beauty

The Inspiration

Huda Beauty knows a thing or two about making Gen Z swoon, and its #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Concealer ($31)—which offers a high-coverage, Instagram filter-like airbrushed finish—garnered over 24 million views on TikTok. So, why has the queen of full coverage gone down the natural path with the new GloWish Bright Light Concealer? “I’m a full glam girl, but we’re all loving no-makeup makeup,” Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, tells Byrdie exclusively. “GloWish was made to create natural looks, with easy-to-use and naturally derived formulas. Our Multidew Vegan Skin Tint ($37) was so amazing, we had to create a concealer to pair with it.”

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty's GloWish collection is the "love child" between Huda Beauty and Kattan's skincare line, Wishful, and creates effective makeup products with skin-enhancing ingredients and more natural finishes. Kattan tells us that she’s still obsessed with the #Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Concealer, but prefers the new GloWish Bright Light Concealer for a no-makeup makeup look during “lowkey days.”



The Formula

The GloWish Bright Light Concealer offers a natural finish but make no mistake: the formula is still transfer-proof, crease-free, and even survives Kattan’s workouts. “It has a super natural, skin-like finish,” says Kattan. “I love the natural glow it gives–it’s packed with super-brightening micro-fine pearls that brighten the undereye for a fresh, and radiant glow. The illuminating formula is super hydrating, and lightweight but has major staying power, I can go to yoga class and run errands, and it does not budge!”



Along with micro-fine pearls that create a reflective finish, this formula also contains prickly pear cactus extract and sodium hyaluronate (AKA, hyaluronic acid) to flood the skin with hydration. It also works to protect the skin—the GloWish Bright Light Concealer contains blueberry seed oil, caffeine, and vitamin E which all work in tandem to provide antioxidant protection against free radicals. And for those with sensitive skin, this formula is fragrance-free and Vegan Society-certified.

Huda Beauty

The best part? The GloWish Bright Light Concealer is super easy to use. “Add three dots to the undereye and blend it into the skin to blur and brighten,’ directs Kattan. And although this formula is technically an undereye concealer, Kattan says that she loves using it wherever she needs a bit of coverage. “Add extra dots to other areas of the face that you want to subtly highlight. I love to use it all over my face as foundcealer for radiant skin!”

The Review

Bella Cacciatore

"I tried this over an already day-old face of makeup, and the lightweight formula glided over my crusty concealer no problem. It blended easily, and the liquidy formula felt super light and hydrating on my skin. I loved the glowy finish, but the coverage was a little lighter than what I usually go for—my dark circles and acne scars need a heftier formula to be totally covered. However, it looked so natural and didn't crease, so I'll definitely be swapping Bright Light into my routine for low-glam days like running errands or heading to the beach." —Bella Cacciatore, news editor