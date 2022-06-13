Huda Beauty's New Concealer Is Super Blendable and Completely Crease-Free

Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer is a flexible concealer that works with your skin and provides long-wear coverage all day long. We love that it has 29 shade options and is buildable, so you can create the ideal finish for you.

We put Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Concealer, in my opinion, is the backbone of any makeup routine. It covers pimples, erases dark circles, and helps even skin tone. And with beauty trends veering away from foundation-heavy looks and toward natural-looking, no-makeup makeup, a good concealer is more essential than ever.

Amidst this moment, it just so happens that Huda Beauty just released what could be the next hit concealer, and to say I was excited when I heard the news is an understatement. Wondering what sets the #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer apart from a sea of similar products? For starters, it’s flexible, meaning it works with your skin and blends out to look “skin-like.” Also, it has buildable coverage, so whether you're looking to throw on a bit of makeup and run out the door or do a full glam look, this concealer can help with it all. “We really wanted to create a concealer within our cult #FauxFilter fam that’s insanely long-lasting, effortlessly blendable, and is super easy for everyone to use,” says Huda Kattan, the founder and CEO of Huda Beauty.

Wondering if it’s all too good to be true? Same, so I needed to try the product out firsthand. Keep reading for my full review, so you can see whether Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Concealer has the potential to be your next favorite.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer Best for: All skin types Uses: A buildable concealer that creates a matte, skin-like finish for a range of makeup looks. Hero ingredients: Sweet almond oil, vitamin C Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Potential allergens: Sweet almond oil, propanediol, phenoxyethanol Price: $29 Shade range: 29 shades About the brand: Founded in 2013 by beauty blogger Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty is a bestselling makeup line offering lashes, complexion products, lipstick, eyeshadow, and more. The brand is constantly aiming to fill gaps in the industry with its product launches, and the Huda Beauty umbrella has expanded to include Wishful skincare and Kayali fragrances.

About My Skin: Combination and on the Dry Side

My complexion usually veers toward the dry side, but overall, I have combination skin. I almost always have a small breakout around my chin area, which I can attribute to hormones and mask-wearing, and I also have a bit of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation on my cheeks.

Generally, I rely heavily on concealer in my makeup routine and only use foundation on rare occasions. I also turn to concealer to brighten my eyes. However, I have very oily under-eyes, so creasing is seemingly unavoidable. Right now, I’d say my skin is in a good state, but I never know when a pimple will pop out of the blue, which is why having a good concealer on me at all times is essential.

How to Apply: Blend and build to your desired coverage

Melony Forcier

One of the highlights of Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Concealer is its buildable coverage. I seamlessly swiped the concealer around my eyes and onto areas I wanted to cover and blended it out with a sponge. One layer provided just enough coverage for me while remaining light and natural-looking. I went back in with the concealer on one particular pimple on my chin that needed extra coverage—it looked like it was erased from my face after a second swipe.

Kattan recommends using a shade lighter than your normal concealer color for your under-eye area, so I followed the beauty mogul's advice. I applied the shade Meringue, which is slightly lighter than my best match, under my eyes to brighten up the area, and it ended up looking just as I wanted.

The Applicator: Pillowy Soft

I generally don’t fall in love with an applicator just as much as the product itself, but this is the best one I’ve used in a while. The sponge at the end of the applicator feels like a pillow the moment it touches your face, and its extra-large size makes it easy to apply and allows for more coverage.

The Shades: An Impressive Range

Melony Forcier

Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer comes in 29 different shades within nine shade families, so you have a wide range of options. The brand developed its shade range from community feedback to create colors that match every skin tone and undertone. There are so many different shades that I got a bit overwhelmed trying to pick the one that suits me best, but I ended up landing on the shade Honey. I also got my hands on the shade Meringue to use for my under-eyes.

The Results: Creaseless, Long-Wear Coverage

Melony Forcier/Design by Tiana Crispino

As a Huda Beauty fan, I had a feeling I wasn’t going to be disappointed by this concealer, but it's honestly exceeded all my expectations. The breakout around my chin disappeared from sight and stayed that way all day. I didn’t feel like I had to carry the product around with me for constant touch-ups.

Above all else, though, I think I was most impressed with the lack of creasing I got from the product. Usually, my concealer will start creasing minutes after applying to my under-eyes, but I only noticed it starting to crease toward the very end of the day. I can already tell that this product is going to be part of my daily routine, and it might even take the place of foundation some days since I really loved both the finish and coverage.

The Value: Comparable to Similar Products

At $29, Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Concealer is priced similarly to other popular products on the market. I would say that it’s a good value, depending on how you’re using it. I’m not too fond of high coverage and tend to stick to a swipe or two per area, so I think one tube will last me quite a while. If you're looking to use this as a full-coverage concealer, the price may feel a little steep, but for the impressive quality, I think that it’s justified.

Similar Products: You've Got Options

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer with Vitamin C: This concealer from Ilia ($30) is a lightweight formula that brightens the under-eyes and evens skin tone. It’s made with vitamin C—just like Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Concealer—and also comes in a range of shade options. Price-wise, it’s on par with Huda Beauty’s concealer.

Glossier Stretch Concealer: For a more budget-friendly option, try Glossier’s Stretch Concealer ($18). It’s a flexible formula that works to brighten skin while leaving a dewy finish. Unfortunately, there isn’t as wide of a shade range, with just 12 options to choose from.